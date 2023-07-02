The location was first.

Although the Longview Park site was ruled out early on as too small, other areas for the botanical center were seriously considered, including in Bettendorf.

The riverfront option came about somewhat by happenstance. In December 1987, an heir of the Weyerhaeuser lumber family donated 14.3 acres of industrial riverfront property to the Quad-City Conservation Alliance, or QCCA, a nonprofit group of conservation and sporting groups.

The property included more than 20 buildings and, although the QCCA eventually converted one of those into what is now its Expo Center, it did not have specific plans for the others.

Botanical center backers approached the alliance about sharing the site, and an agreement was hatched.

For plans to go forward, the industrial buildings needed to be removed from the site, but demolition costs were out of reach for supporters. The city of Rock Island, led by then-mayor Mark Schwiebert, reached an agreement with the QCCA to demolish all of the buildings if the QCCA would sell the property to the city for $1.

The city still owns the 6.82 acres north of the railroad tracks and the land the Children’s Garden sits on. The botanical center owns the land its building sits on and the surrounding gardens.

All told, the city spent about $1.3 million to prepare the site and build the center’s parking lot, then-city manager John Phillips said in 1998.

In 1992, five years before the center opened, center backers were still volunteers working out of their homes. A full-time employee “started pulling everything together,” working out of donated offices in the Rock Island Argus newspaper building, center founder Jerry Zimmerman said in 1998.

Although contingent on the center raising at least $2.5 million, a $500,000 challenge grant from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation was a quantum leap in raising money and credibility, Zimmerman said.

“That’s what did it,” Zimmerman said before the opening in 1998. “That was the catalyst for the whole project.”

Big pledges followed from John Deere Foundation, Modern Woodmen of America, Royal Neighbors of America and Bitumimous Casualty Corp.

Quad Cities Botanical Center celebrates its 25th anniversary