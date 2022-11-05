Early voters hit the polls ahead of the midterm election Nov. 8

Later this week, a whirlwind of campaign ads, candidate visits and frantic get-out-the-vote efforts will cease as voters in the Quad-City area make their final decisions in the 2022 midterm election.

Tuesday is Election Day, but voters on both sides of the river have already been casting their ballots.

The Rock Island County Clerk's office did a brisk business Friday afternoon as a steady stream of early voters cast ballots ahead of election day.

"It's been pretty busy all week," Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said. "We have had quite a few people come into the clerk's office and a fair amount of people who voted at our off-site locations.

"It looks like voter turnout is looking pretty good."

In Scott County, statistics show fewer voters have chosen to vote early than in the 2018 election. But it won't be clear if that translates to overall lower turnout until polls close the evening of Nov. 8.

Voters in Rock Island County — and across Illinois — have been able to cast ballots since Sept. 29 and can vote early until 7 p.m. Monday at the county clerk's office. The four off-site early-voting locations closed Friday.

For voters in Iowa and Scott County, the early voting period began Oct. 19, which was 20 days before Tuesday's election. Voters still may cast an early ballot Monday at the Scott County Auditor's Office, but voting at the county's five satellite voting locations concluded on Saturday.

Mail-in ballots in Illinois must be postmarked by midnight Tuesday to be counted. In Iowa, mail-in ballots must be received by the county auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day, a new change in Iowa law.

For those who want to vote on the day of the election, polls open in Illinois at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. In Iowa, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Early voting in Scott County

As of end-of-the-day Thursday, 20,507 early ballots were cast in Scott County. That's about 5,500 fewer ballots cast than four days ahead of the previous midterm election in 2018. By Nov. 1, 2018, early votes returned totaled 25,658 in the county.

In 2021, the Iowa Legislature passed a law shortening the early voting window from 29 days ahead of the election to 20.

And now, mail-in ballots must arrive at an auditor's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of whether it was postmarked ahead of Nov. 8.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins, who was appointed in early 2021, said it's hard to say whether those lower absentee numbers would translate to a lower turnout overall. Voters who previously voted early may have decided to cast their ballot on Election Day.

"I hope everyone comes out to vote and we get the same amount of people," Tompkins said. On Friday, Tompkins said the Auditor's Office was very busy with people early voting and that she expected the office to be just as busy Saturday.

In Iowa: What if I haven't yet put my ballot in the mail?

Because of the law change in Iowa, mail-in ballots in the state must be returned to the Auditor's Office by poll closing on Election Day in order to count.

Voters may drop off their ballots at the Auditor's Office or at a drive-up drop box in the parking lot, both located at the Scott County Administrative building, 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport.

In Iowa: I haven't received my absentee ballot, what do I do?

If voters have requested a mailed absentee ballot but haven't received it, they can go to the Auditor's Office on Monday and vote early or go to their precinct to vote on Election Day.

There are lost or never-received ballot forms for voters to fill out and sign.

Early voting in Rock Island County

Kinney explained how the write-ballots and early votes would be counted.

"They are counted by election judges after the polls close at 7 p.m.," Kinney said. "And any write-in ballots received by midnight Tuesday will be counted. Of course, all of the counting is done by election judges and verified by the State Board of Elections."

Early-vote totals in Rock Island County are ahead of the pace in the last midterm election four years ago, Kinney said. A total of 17,300 mail-in and early votes have been cast.

Here's how that number breaks down:

• A total of 14,330 mail-in ballots were requested in Rock Island County, and 11,717 of them have been returned. A total of 2,613 have not been returned.

• Another 2,604 early votes were cast at off-site venues since they opened Oct. 24.

Kinney noted the clerk's office received a high number of Freedom of Information Act requests about the 2020 election, but those requests "pretty much stopped" in recent weeks.

She also said "because of some of the things going on across the country" and "some local concern about election integrity," Kinney had discussions with the Rock Island Sheriff's Department and the office of the State's Attorney.

"Voting will be secure and safe," Kinney said. "We will not have officers in polling places, because I think that could intimidate voters, but sheriff's deputies will be close by."

In Scott County, Tompkins said, the county also has received FOIA requests and expects poll watchers, but she doesn't expect any more than what her employees tell her is typical. She said election security also would be as-usual.

She said the office typically worked with local law enforcement to ensure safety of poll workers and voters.