Early voters hit the polls ahead of the midterm election Nov. 8

Later this week, a whirlwind of campaign ads, candidate visits and frantic get-out-the-vote efforts will cease as voters in the Quad-City area make their final decisions in the 2022 midterm election. 

Tuesday is Election Day, but voters on both sides of the river have already been casting their ballots. 

The Rock Island County Clerk's office did a brisk business Friday afternoon as a steady stream of early voters cast ballots ahead of election day.

"It's been pretty busy all week," Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said. "We have had quite a few people come into the clerk's office and a fair amount of people who voted at our off-site locations.

"It looks like voter turnout is looking pretty good."

In Scott County, statistics show fewer voters have chosen to vote early than in the 2018 election. But it won't be clear if that translates to overall lower turnout until polls close the evening of Nov. 8.

Voters in Rock Island County — and across Illinois — have been able to cast ballots since Sept. 29 and can vote early until 7 p.m. Monday at the county clerk's office. The four off-site early-voting locations closed Friday.

For voters in Iowa and Scott County, the early voting period began Oct. 19, which was 20 days before Tuesday's election. Voters still may cast an early ballot Monday at the Scott County Auditor's Office, but voting at the county's five satellite voting locations concluded on Saturday.

Mail-in ballots in Illinois must be postmarked by midnight Tuesday to be counted. In Iowa, mail-in ballots must be received by the county auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day, a new change in Iowa law.

For those who want to vote on the day of the election, polls open in Illinois at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. In Iowa, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Early voting in Scott County

As of end-of-the-day Thursday, 20,507 early ballots were cast in Scott County. That's about 5,500 fewer ballots cast than four days ahead of the previous midterm election in 2018. By Nov. 1, 2018, early votes returned totaled 25,658 in the county.

In 2021, the Iowa Legislature passed a law shortening the early voting window from 29 days ahead of the election to 20.

And now, mail-in ballots must arrive at an auditor's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of whether it was postmarked ahead of Nov. 8.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins, who was appointed in early 2021, said it's hard to say whether those lower absentee numbers would translate to a lower turnout overall. Voters who previously voted early may have decided to cast their ballot on Election Day.

"I hope everyone comes out to vote and we get the same amount of people," Tompkins said. On Friday, Tompkins said the Auditor's Office was very busy with people early voting and that she expected the office to be just as busy Saturday.

In Iowa: What if I haven't yet put my ballot in the mail?

Because of the law change in Iowa, mail-in ballots in the state must be returned to the Auditor's Office by poll closing on Election Day in order to count.

Voters may drop off their ballots at the Auditor's Office or at a drive-up drop box in the parking lot, both located at the Scott County Administrative building, 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport.

In Iowa: I haven't received my absentee ballot, what do I do? 

If voters have requested a mailed absentee ballot but haven't received it, they can go to the Auditor's Office on Monday and vote early or go to their precinct to vote on Election Day.

There are lost or never-received ballot forms for voters to fill out and sign.

Early voting in Rock Island County

Kinney explained how the write-ballots and early votes would be counted.

"They are counted by election judges after the polls close at 7 p.m.," Kinney said. "And any write-in ballots received by midnight Tuesday will be counted. Of course, all of the counting is done by election judges and verified by the State Board of Elections."

Early-vote totals in Rock Island County are ahead of the pace in the last midterm election four years ago, Kinney said. A total of 17,300 mail-in and early votes have been cast.

Here's how that number breaks down:

• A total of 14,330 mail-in ballots were requested in Rock Island County, and 11,717 of them have been returned. A total of 2,613 have not been returned.

• Another 2,604 early votes were cast at off-site venues since they opened Oct. 24.

Kinney noted the clerk's office received a high number of Freedom of Information Act requests about the 2020 election, but those requests "pretty much stopped" in recent weeks.

She also said "because of some of the things going on across the country" and "some local concern about election integrity," Kinney had discussions with the Rock Island Sheriff's Department and the office of the State's Attorney.

"Voting will be secure and safe," Kinney said. "We will not have officers in polling places, because I think that could intimidate voters, but sheriff's deputies will be close by."

In Scott County, Tompkins said, the county also has received FOIA requests and expects poll watchers, but she doesn't expect any more than what her employees tell her is typical. She said election security also would be as-usual.

She said the office typically worked with local law enforcement to ensure safety of poll workers and voters.

Five things to know ahead of Election Day in Scott County

1. If you requested a mail ballot and haven't sent it in, county officials and political parties recommend dropping it off at the Auditor's Office to ensure it arrives on time. Iowa's law change in 2021 requires mail-in absentee ballots to arrive before polls close (8 p.m. on Election Day), regardless of when it was postmarked.

You can track your absentee ballot online at the Iowa Secretary of State's website:  sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search

If you requested a ballot by mail and haven't received one, you can sign a form that attests you lost or never received your ballot and vote early at the Auditor's Office Monday or at your polling place on Tuesday.

2. Where can I find my polling location and what do I need to bring?

Find your precinct online at scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/precinct-finder or call the Auditor's Office: 563-326-8631

In 2017, Iowa passed a law requiring voters show a form of ID at the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include: Iowa Voter Identification Card, Iowa Driver’s License, Iowa Non-Operator ID, U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID, U.S. Passport, Tribal ID Card/Document.

If you have recently moved and need to register to vote, you may need to bring a document that proves where you live. For a list, see: sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/voterIDfaq.html

3. Fair weather looks likely for Election Day. As of Friday, the National Weather Service forecast shows Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 60. 

4. While no one knows for sure what the 2022 results will be, it is guaranteed some new faces will represent Scott County after Tuesday. 2022 is the first election after redistricting, a redrawing of legislative boundaries after the decennial census. New political boundaries often cause a reshuffling in elected offices. In Scott County, half of the 10 legislative races that'll represent some part of the county don't have an incumbent. 

5. Need more information before making your decision? Read the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus candidate surveys and coverage ahead of the midterm election online at qctimes.com/news/local/govt-and-politics 

Four things to know ahead of Election Day in Rock Island County

1. Voters in Rock Island County can vote early until 7 p.m. Monday at the county clerk's office. Mail-in ballots in Illinois must be postmarked by midnight Tuesday to be counted.

2. Polls open in Illinois at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

3. Fair weather looks likely for Election Day. As of Friday, the National Weather Service forecast shows Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 60. 

4. Need more information before making your decision? Read the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus candidate surveys and coverage ahead of the midterm election online at qctimes.com/news/local/govt-and-politics

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

