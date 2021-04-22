Earth Day cleanup set for downtown Rock Island

In celebration of Earth Day, volunteers can show their love for Mother Earth during a community cleanup in downtown Rock Island.

Organized by the Rock Island Beautification Commission, volunteers are encouraged to bring enthusiasm, work gloves and walking shoes Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Groups will gather at the bridge office building at the base of the Centennial Bridge, 201 15th St., Rock Island, and make walking route plans from there.

"On the heels of Earth Day, this is a great opportunity for community members to get outside and come together for an important cause in historic downtown Rock Island," said Downtown Rock Island Director Jack Cullen. "Ensuring we have clean and safe streets is critical as we work to make downtown Rock Island a more welcoming and vibrant destination in the Quad-Cities.

"It's a great opportunity to spruce up some of the streets of Rock Island and have a great start to Spring," Cullen said.

For more information or questions, contact Dave VanLandegen at 309-738-0152.

