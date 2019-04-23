An Earth Day event scheduled for Saturday, April 27, in Bettendorf's Pigeon Creek Park has been postponed because of flooding in the park.
The event, sponsored by River Action Inc., will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, with tree planting, removal and chipping of debris, trash pick-up and removal of invasive plant species.
Participants are asked to meet at AmeriCold Logistics, 6875 State St.
Snacks, gloves, and bags will be provided. Limited gardening supplies will be available, so bring your own trowels or shovels.