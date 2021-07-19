East Moline advances proposed funds for utility assistance, sidewalks

City staff anticipated the demolition of the property would cost between $15,000 and $25,000 of CBDG funds, according to documents provided to the council.

Council members were hesitant to use the CBDG funds for that property or other demolishing properties, preferring to let the owner pay for the cost or have the city purchase the property in order to have control over maintenance and future of the demolished site.

“If we're going to do this, I don't want to see it all happen again,” said council member Nancy Mulcahey. “And I know it's probably a staffing situation, you don't have somebody out there every day. But my concern is more about what's going to happen after the fact. Is there still going to be rotten property owners, or, or rental property owners all of a sudden, we're in the same situation not today, but years from now?”

Because of stipulations in the grant, the money only applies to property that the city doesn’t own, and City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said because of limited city funds, the “carrot” approach of the city purchasing the property would have limited capacity.