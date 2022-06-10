East Moline Alderman Larry Toppert dies; remembered for his dedication to his community

East Moline First Ward Alderman Larry A. Toppert is being remembered as an energetic, dedicated and loyal member of his community.

Toppert, 71, died at this home unexpectedly Monday, June 6.

Nancy Mulcahey, Third Ward Alderman, said Toppert brought a new level of understanding about the community to city council. She recalled his ability to push the council to think about details they didn't already know.

He deeply cared about the community and that it reflected in his “depth and breadth of knowledge about the community," she said.

“He was kind of my go-to person to discuss things,” Mulcahey said. “I would talk to him about a lot of projects and he would bring kind of another viewpoint for me to consider.”

Mulcahey said Toppert’s knowledge of construction was vital when discussing road projects, especially when things were becoming complicated or more expensive than expected.

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said he he had nothing but respect for everything Toppert did to help the city of East Moline continue to grow.

Freeman said Toppert was articulate in City Council, always coming prepared and emphasizing his points during discussion.

“Larry was a very energetic person,” Freeman said. “He always made sure everything was pinpoint.”

Toppert also served as vice-chair on the Rock Island County Solid Waste Commission and Illini Hospital Board. Professionally, Toppert and his wife, Debra, were leaders in environmental waste remediation and industrial plant services.

They joined East Moline Rotary club and were named East Moline Citizens of the Year in 2012.

“He’s just a good man and really loved the community,” Mulcahey said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0