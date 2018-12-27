East Moline Alderman Jose Roberto "JR" Rico said Thursday he was talking to his doctor to determine whether prescription drugs played a role in his behavior Wednesday.
He was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in Davenport late Wednesday, after several people reported an intoxicated man being disruptive at Rookies Sports Bar, 2818 Brady St., Davenport.
"I'm still trying to get all the information of what happened," Rico said. "I'm not exactly sure what happened."
Police allege Rico was staggering and smelled of alcohol, and had a glass pipe containing what smelled like marijuana residue in his jacket pocket. He refused a breathalyzer test and medical treatment at the scene.
He recently was prescribed a new "anti-psychotic drug," he said, adding he suspects his conduct was the result of "adverse effects" of the drug.
"I'm a little bit unclear what happened," Rico said of his arrest. "I think there might have been a very, very bad effect.
"That's just not me. I don't believe I even had alcohol at that bar (Rookie's). That's the thing."
He said he was "very embarrassed," adding that he is known for conducting himself professionally.
"Mental illness is an issue, and anyone can have it, including elected officials," he said. "I think it was an unfortunate mixture of a little bit of alcohol and a new medication.
"I'm a very professional young person, and everyone makes mistakes. Last night was not a good night."