East Moline amends deal with Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters

The East Moline City Council passed an amendment to its ordinance regarding the planned Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters union facility to be built on property at 4th Avenue and Illinois 5 in East Moline. An old farmhouse currently sits on the property, which is near the former Quad City Downs.
The new facility will cost about $10 million to build and includes an 8-10,000 square foot administrative center and an approximately 55,000 square foot training center.
It will replace a much smaller facility at 429 27th St. in East Moline. That training hall serves about 140 apprentices and 840 journeyman for training currently.
The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters also has training facilities in Rockford, Pekin, Elk Grove and Chicago.
The city is trying to keep the one in East Moline at the new proposed site. By a 6-0 city council vote Monday night, East Moline will now have a 13-year abatement in which it gives the carpenters union 50% of tax revenue for 13 years to help it build $2.1 million of infrastructure. The previously agreed to deal called for an abatement for 12 years at the same 50%.
Originally, East Moline was partnering with United Township High School District 30, Silvis (Elementary) School District 34, Black Hawk College and Rock Island County, to come up with a 50% tax abatement agreement for a period of 12 years. East Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said.
They still are partnering with those four entities. However, only Black Hawk College and Rock Island County were able to keep the 12-year/50% tax revenue deal in place. But the United Township and Silvis school districts could not do a 12-year abatement, so with the blessing of the Chicago Regional Carpenters Council, they are doing 10-year abatements at 55 percent. The new, compromised numbers were the union’s idea, Maxeiner said.
The union serves not just Illinois but Iowa members, too. “One of the reasons we incentivized this project is they had their eyes on a couple of sites in Bettendorf,” Maxeiner said. “So we had to put our best foot forward and try to get them in this location.They are still in their due-diligence on this property, so without these incentives they might have gone elsewhere.”
The property the Chicago Carpenters Council plans to move to is currently mostly vacant land only bringing in under $2,000 in tax revenue, UTHS District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow said. “It’s a win-win,” he said of the deal.
“It’s a big jump in property taxes for everybody,” Maxeiner said. The current facility of the union on 27th Street is expected to be sold and remain on the tax rolls, so relatively, it should maintain its property taxes, Maxeiner said, making the new property all an increase in tax revenue.
“The assessed value on that is relatively minor compared to what we are talking about on this (new) building,” he added.
Even with the new deal, over the span of each abatement, the Silvis School District is expected to bring in $472,000 in 10 years; UTHS District, $229,000 in 10 years; East Moline, $400,000 in 13 years; Rock Island County, $200,000 in 12 years; and Black Hawk College $91,000 in 12 years.
“All of these will change because the rates will change and the assessments will change,” Maxeiner said. “We are really trying to get some investment into the tax rolls here. We are competing against Iowa and some other places."
It could also spur future economic growth in that area, he said, possibly adding more tax revenue in the future.
“If we wouldn’t have participated in the incentives," he noted, "there would have been no growth in that and we would not have even got the half.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.