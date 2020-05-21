East Moline amends deal with Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters

They still are partnering with those four entities. However, only Black Hawk College and Rock Island County were able to keep the 12-year/50% tax revenue deal in place. But the United Township and Silvis school districts could not do a 12-year abatement, so with the blessing of the Chicago Regional Carpenters Council, they are doing 10-year abatements at 55 percent. The new, compromised numbers were the union’s idea, Maxeiner said.

The union serves not just Illinois but Iowa members, too. “One of the reasons we incentivized this project is they had their eyes on a couple of sites in Bettendorf,” Maxeiner said. “So we had to put our best foot forward and try to get them in this location.They are still in their due-diligence on this property, so without these incentives they might have gone elsewhere.”

The property the Chicago Carpenters Council plans to move to is currently mostly vacant land only bringing in under $2,000 in tax revenue, UTHS District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow said. “It’s a win-win,” he said of the deal.

“It’s a big jump in property taxes for everybody,” Maxeiner said. The current facility of the union on 27th Street is expected to be sold and remain on the tax rolls, so relatively, it should maintain its property taxes, Maxeiner said, making the new property all an increase in tax revenue.