East Moline announces July 4 schedule of events, seeks parade entries

The city of East Moline is looking for patriotic entries for the city’s 1 p.m. Fourth of July Parade.

This year’s parade theme is “America Strong: The Strength of the Nation Lies in the Home of its People.”

Parade forms are available along with the schedule of events for the city’s July 4 celebration at https://www.eastmoline.com/4thofjuly.

East Moline’s fireworks display will be held at dusk at River Bend Park, formerly known as Murphy Park. Smooth Groove will play, and there will be a children’s carnival and drink vendors.

The day begins with the 39th Annual Firecracker Run. To sign up for the run go to http://firecrackerrun.com.

The East Moline Fire Department will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast from 6:30 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion, 829 6th Ave. The event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

After the parade, East Moline Main Street will host the summer concert series with The Stone Flowers playing at Runner’s Park, 752 15th Ave.

Deadline for parade entries is June 25. For more information call 309-752-1599 or email emsecretary@eastmoline.com.

