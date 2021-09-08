East Moline approves hiring fire, police employees

The East Moline City Council gave a final approval to two replacement police officers, and to fill a vacancy in the fire department as the two departments face smaller forces this year because of a tight budget.
Earlier this year, East Moline delayed hiring four fire personnel and two police officers to offset costs. The six positions opened because of retirement. A fifth firefighter retired, requiring another employee to meet a 32-member minimum staffing requirement, Fire Chief Robert DeFrance said.
In the police department, one officer resigned to take another job, said Police Chief Jeff Ramsey, opening a budgeted position. Ramsey asked to hire a second police officer, which wasn’t budgeted for this year, because of the difficulty of hiring police officers on short notice. The force normally operates with 37 officers, Ramsey said. The council approved a budget of 35 officers, and because of a resignation and two longer-term injuries, the police department is operating with 32 officers.
Police officers must go through academy training, and police departments often hire from the academy. Because of smaller class sizes due to COVID-19 distancing protocols and a higher demand for officers because of retirements, it could take months to hire a new officer if the city skips this round of hiring, Ramsey said.
Council members voted 5-2 to approve hiring the two new police officers. Nancy Mulcahey, representing the third ward and Gary Almblade, representing the 2nd ward, voted against it.
Mulcahey said she wanted to wait to hire the officers until contract negotiations with the police union concluded, which she said could be in January.
The council voted unanimously to approve hiring the firefighter, but Almblade asked city staff to look into combining fire departments with Moline. In the 1990s, cities in Illinois considered merging services to cut costs and better compete statewide. Mayor Reggie Freeman said they'd at least set up a meeting with Moline staff to discuss.
"The nine-man minimum would go away because now we have a huge department," Almblade said. "And I just think it's something that we should look at whether financially -- if it's not possible, that's fine, but it should be something we should look at."
New squad cars
East Moline police are set to get two new squad cars. The council gave preliminary approval to replace two squad cars that each have a little over 125,000 miles. The council approved a contract with Kunes Ford of East Moline for $35,405 per car. With up-fitting costs like radios and cams, graphics, and license plates and title expenses, the total cost is $91,054 to replace the two cars.
“Costs of repairs and maintenance for both of these squads is getting costly and that trend will likely continue due to their age and mileage,” documents provided to the council state.
In other business
- The city council approved implementing an employer-sponsored dental insurance program for active employees that participate in the city's medical insurance plan.
- The council green-lit the Rock Island County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which would cover East Moline once enacted.
- Construction of 2.4 miles of shared-use trail through East Moline and Silvis is on track after the city approved a resolution authorizing funds to qualify for a state grant. The trail includes a 10 foot wide path, sidewalks and driveways with ADA ramps, landscaping and turf restoration. The project initially came in over budgeted. East Moline approved $103,000 of additional local money on Tuesday, unlocking $413,227 in additional federal funds for the project. Already East Moline pledged nearly $600,000 for the project, with the federal share making up $2.38 million. Silvis also is contributing, with about $115,000 total in funds.