East Moline approves resolution for purchasing water, wastewater chemicals

Other than a somewhat lengthy discussion in Committee of the Whole on putting on the next city council meeting’s agenda the act of giving the city council the option in the future of having a member sit in on negotiations between the city and various unions such as police, fire, etc. (it passed 5-1 with one abstention), it was a very quick meeting of the East Moline City Council Tuesday with one cost-saving resolution passing unanimously.

The resolution that passed approved the city accepting the bid received by joint purchasing council of the Bi-State Regional Commission for chemicals for water and wastewater facilities.

“Every year the city of East Moline participates with the Bi-State Regional Planning Commission on the purchasing of chemicals for water and wastewater treatment,” explained Doug Maxeiner, city administrator. “They (join) with Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Milan and we get a better price by buying it in bulk in that joint effort. That’s what this is—just for purchasing chemicals we need for the year. It locks in the price. We save money by doing this.”

As for when cuts in services or departments to cut items from East Moline’s budget will start to be presented to the city council, Maxeiner essentially said by the end of March.

“We are still working on it, working on a number of things right now,” he said. “I told them I would have some options in front of them by the end of the first quarter, which would be the end of March.”

