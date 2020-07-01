East Moline approves settlement with Great River Property over tax, sewer issues at The Bend

The East Moline City Council approved a settlement with Great River Property, developer of The Bend, Tuesday night after a closed session.
The vote was 6-1 in favor, with Alderman J.R. Rico voting against.
There were two items in question. The first involved payment for a storm sewer project at The Bend. The second involved sales tax Great River Property paid in what they believed to be an Enterprise Zone based on their first agreement with the city to build The Bend in March 2014.
“As the developer got into the construction process, the storm sewer was in such poor condition that the whole thing needed to be replaced,” explained city administrator Doug Maxeiner. “Then it became a point with the city directing them to replace that storm sewer and then the dispute became about the cost of it: Who was going to pay for the overage of the budget for that?
Great River Property, now owned by Larry Anderson and Aaron Tennant, will pay a portion, $52,240. The city will pay $268,090 by deferring storm water fees paid by The Bend to the city.
The second dispute came because Great River Property believed the original agreement called for The Bend to be in an enterprise zone, where they would not pay sales tax on construction materials.
But four years into the agreement, the enterprise zone expired.
“One of the benefits of the enterprise zone is that they get a sales tax exemption on materials that they buy for the construction project," Maxeiner said. "So there was a nine-month period that they did not get that sales tax exemption.
“They paid sales tax on those materials to the tune of about $144,000. They asked the city to pick that up because in our development agreement the comment was that the city has represented to the developer that the development project area is in an Illinois Enterprise Zone and that the developer and the sub developer won’t have to pay any sales tax for any building materials.
"When the enterprise zone expired, they had to pay sales tax," Maxeiner said. "Our development agreement says they won’t have to pay sales tax. They came after us trying to get us to pay those sales taxes.”
The solution again is that it will be added to drainage fees, Maxeiner said.
“We are going to let them defer payment until that whole debt is paid off," he said. "And then we are going to use the (tax increment financing district covering The Bend) to repay ourselves for those drainage fees.”
The end result of the solution, which Maxeiner believes Great River Property, or its representatives, will agree to because of their stance in negotiations, will take about five years.
Great River Property officials could not be reached for comment.
Factoring into everything Maxeiner said was that the city has changed mayors and city administrators since the original agreement. And The Bend had one of its owners (Dan Murphy) sell his portion. Also, the city engineer was on sick leave at the time of the agreements and there was not much of a paper trail.
A little under $216,000 is left to be deferred. Still, Maxeiner thinks it’s very important for the city to put the episode behind it.
“It’s in our best interest to make sure the Hyatt is successful,” he said of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House, which Great River Property owns. “If the Hyatt is not successful, the overall development is not successful, and we are going to struggle to make our debt service payments on that $10.2 million (in the development agreement for infrastructure at The Bend).
“We have to have them be successful.”
The project is paying for itself, Maxeiner said, including the debt service and the two settlement issues approved Tuesday night.
Alderman Larry Toppert said he plans to do more research but voted for the agreement because East Moline has to follow through.
“There is a definite lack of transparency (in the deal),” he said. “I am a supporter of the project, but I want to know who the players are.”
