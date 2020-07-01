East Moline approves settlement with Great River Property over tax, sewer issues at The Bend

“One of the benefits of the enterprise zone is that they get a sales tax exemption on materials that they buy for the construction project," Maxeiner said. "So there was a nine-month period that they did not get that sales tax exemption.

“They paid sales tax on those materials to the tune of about $144,000. They asked the city to pick that up because in our development agreement the comment was that the city has represented to the developer that the development project area is in an Illinois Enterprise Zone and that the developer and the sub developer won’t have to pay any sales tax for any building materials.

"When the enterprise zone expired, they had to pay sales tax," Maxeiner said. "Our development agreement says they won’t have to pay sales tax. They came after us trying to get us to pay those sales taxes.”

The solution again is that it will be added to drainage fees, Maxeiner said.

“We are going to let them defer payment until that whole debt is paid off," he said. "And then we are going to use the (tax increment financing district covering The Bend) to repay ourselves for those drainage fees.”