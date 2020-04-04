You are the owner of this article.
East Moline cancels city council meeting Monday
East Moline is canceling its Monday city council meeting due to the coronavirus, the city announced. The next meeting is April 20 and a remote attendance option will be available and encouraged, the release from city administrator Doug Maxeiner said.

The decision was made based on the business items on the agenda and in light of Gov. Pritzker’s executive order to postpone or cancel as many public meetings as possible.

More information on the April 20 meeting will be made available prior to it, the release said.

