While Becky Pryor can't imagine what those who were living in The Davenport are going through in the wake of its collapse, she does know what it's like to lose your home and not know what to do next.

She and her family were left with nothing after financial changes led to them losing their Wisconsin home a decade ago, moving from shelter to shelter and eventually moving to the Quad-Cities.

"I know what it feels like to lose everything," Pryor said.

Now she's hoping to offer what comfort she can to those who remain at the scene with the business she's built and the food that she grew up watching her family make.

Pryor, who owns and operates Becky's Hot N Fresh Kitchen out of her home, is asking customers to place orders of enchiladas to be delivered to the scene of the collapse, where people have been gathering to watch crews work on the collapse and protest injustices surrounding the disaster.

After learning about the collapse, which killed three people and displaced many more, Pryor said she wanted to help support the families who lost their loved ones and others who have been staying outside by the scene over the past week.

"I heard about the story … and when I had seen just everything going on, the community just came together, it just kind of caught my eye," Pryor said. "I just really wanted to see what I could do to help out in any way I could."

So far Pryor has received orders from a few people, enough to take 10 dozen enchiladas down to the scene. She hopes to receive enough orders to bring 30 dozen, as that's around how many she usually makes with one batch of sauce.

For more information, people can reach out to Pryor at 309-558-7880.

