East Moline city attorney resigns, new appointment coming

East Moline will contract with a new attorney at the start of the new year. Its general corporate council attorney resigned in November after council members expressed dissatisfaction with his job performance.
Lincoln Scott, with Moline law firm Mason & Scott, was hired on an hourly basis to prepare meetings and offer legal advice. He started in January 2019, after his firm took over from Lee & Lee, according to council meeting minutes.
On May 17, East Moline city council voted 6-1 to not accept Scott’s reappointment, according to meeting minutes.
Third ward council member Nancy Mulcahey said she’d voted not to reappoint Scott because he lacked knowledge of city administration, operations, and procedure.
“If it was a 5-2 or 4-3, OK, but we had a 6-1 vote,” Mulcahey said. “That sends a pretty big message that there was some dissatisfaction, so you hope that’s taken into consideration.”
According to meeting minutes, Mayor Reggie Freeman said Scott would continue until Freeman came back with another appointment or the city council members changed their minds. Freeman said in an interview Monday that at the time he wanted to wait and see if concerns continued after Scott had been with the city for longer.
"I felt that he was doing a good job and I thought we would go forward... I wanted to see what was going to happen, if there was still displeasure among the council members," Freeman said.
In October, council members again raised concerns with Scott's performance, after he notarized a transaction a city employee improperly handled without council approval.
City Administrator Doug Maxeiner told council members that month that an unnamed Inspections Department employee accepted a $10,000 insurance check and a quit claim on a home damaged by fire that needed to be demolished, without council approval for the potential costs.
Scott notarized a document for the transaction, rather than raising questions about the deal, city councilors said.
“It should’ve been stopped because (Scott) should’ve known we should’ve voted on this,” First Ward Alderman Larry Toppert said.
The city inspections employee directed Scott to file the deed on behalf of the city, Maxeiner said.
“I thought the city attorney had processed the request like he had before on instruction from the city employee,” Maxeiner said. “While I was not happy with the transaction, I could not fault Lincoln Scott for that transaction.”
Maxeiner consulted with a separate legal advisor on the matter.
"The legal opinion offered was that it was a reasonable assumption that the (inspections) employee was operating in his official capacity and, despite the fact that he acted beyond his authority, the transaction was considered valid," Maxeiner wrote in an email to council.
Maxeiner said new internal policies and procedures had been implemented and the inspections department employee was disciplined.
But after an Oct. 18 closed session discussing specific employees or legal counsel, the council voted unanimously to ask Freeman for a plan for a new attorney before the Nov. 15 council meeting, according to meeting minutes.
“He as a lawyer became an issue,” Toppert said. “A lawyer is not supposed to be the issue. A lawyer is supposed to be there to plan our meetings properly and be a referee.”
Scott resigned before Nov. 15, Freeman told council members.
Scott did not respond to requests for comment.
On Nov. 15, Freeman told council he would appoint Moline firm Califf and Harper to start at the beginning of 2022. For the two remaining council meetings, Maxeiner will prepare and read ordinances, and the city will rely on other legal counsel, such as its TIF attorneys, if needed.
Freeman will bring the new legal appointment to the council for a vote, and Freeman said if the council votes it down, he will look for another attorney or firm, but there's no required timeline to have a new appointment in place.
Toppert said he wants the council to interview the appointment before they vote.
“What I want to do is make sure we interview Reggie’s next appointment before we appoint them,” Toppert said. “We have to make sure we have a lawyer that is going to address the issues we’ve had in the past... And a new attorney needs to be proficient in Robert’s Rule of Law. Before, it would end up jamming up the flow of the meeting and things wouldn’t get discussed properly.”