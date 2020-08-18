East Moline City Council deeds new library to library board of trustees

“The library board, even though they are a wing of the city, they would like to have the library deeded to the library board of trustees, thinking that they could then use that for funding, for bonding, they could borrow for the project because they have controlling interest in the project … anything under the statutory power,” explained Maxeiner. “They can do that (now with this resolution) — without city council approval of that. And there will be no obligations of the city to back up any of that funding.