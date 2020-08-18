East Moline City Council deeds new library to library board of trustees

The East Moline City Council passed two resolutions and one ordinance Monday, all by 6-0 votes — in a short meeting that was followed by its committee of the whole meeting.
Ordinance 20-15 just clarified an existing practice regarding new water meters, that when a new 2-inch water meter is purchased, the customer is responsible for its cost.
“That has been the practice all along,” City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said. “This just clarifies that and puts it in the coding of the ordinance.”
The first resolution was that the city council accept the actuarial valuation reports submitted by Lauterbach & Amen LLP regarding the city’s police and firefighter’s pension fund.
An actuarial study is required by the state.
“This is approving the actuarial studies for the private actuary that we hired to evaluate our pension plan to see what our contributions need to be to reach the 90% funding level in the 2040 period as required by statute,” Maxeiner said.
Resolution 20-22 deeds the new library to the library board, including responsibility for maintenance.
The previous development agreement with TBK Bank said the library would be deeded to the city (TBK Bank donated building and property to the city for a new library along 16th Ave).
“The library board, even though they are a wing of the city, they would like to have the library deeded to the library board of trustees, thinking that they could then use that for funding, for bonding, they could borrow for the project because they have controlling interest in the project … anything under the statutory power,” explained Maxeiner. “They can do that (now with this resolution) — without city council approval of that. And there will be no obligations of the city to back up any of that funding.
“So we agreed to do that. We are not going to be responsible for any maintenance of it. So this is kind of washing our hands of that building and giving it to the library board of trustees.”
“They are responsible for their own property and this gives them the opportunity to borrow and finance that project for that property,” Maxeiner said. “This just puts the power of control of that property under them. And puts that responsibility back in their court.”
