East Moline city council expects to approve raises in future, and will

What seemed like a routine matter — approval of bill payments as part of the consent agenda — got briefly heated Monday at the East Moline City Council meeting when Alderman Gary Almblade expressed strong disappointment that City Administrator Doug Maxeiner had given a raise to the human resources director without clearing it with the council.

The wage adjustment was retroactive through the the anniversary date of Aug. 5, 2020. The retroactive pay totaled $1,151.70.

“I thought the council had to approve,” Almblade said, noting the council usually has to approve wage increases. “Why was that not brought to the council for approval?”

Maxeiner said he was not aware of that.

“The problem arose when I assumed I had the authority as East Moline city administrator to make this adjustment as I had in prior positions in my career,” Maxeiner explained later. “The City Council clearly let me know that it is their expectation that compensation adjustment issues should come to the elected body.

“I should have clarified these expectations prior to acting. My mistake,” he added. “I heard the message loud and clear and will bring these items to them in the future.”