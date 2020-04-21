East Moline city council Hope Creek interest vote in dispute

The ongoing battle on the East Moline City Council over the question of if East Moline should collect liens against Rock Island County for the Hope Creek Care Center property or liens plus interest since 1984 is apparently not quite over after all.
At Monday’s meeting done remotely via Zoom, a 4-2 vote with one abstention approving collecting only the liens — or $11,242.51 — not an additional $200,000 plus in interest is still in dispute.
Alderwoman Jayne O’Brien emailed both Mayor Reggie Freeman and city administrator Doug Maxeiner Tuesday morning to say she never actually voted.
“I would hope that we could all vote,” she said. “They didn’t call my name.
“I did not hear it. I did second Gary Almblade’s motion. But I did not vote.”
O’Brien said she probably would have voted no, making a 4-2-1 vote into a 3-3-1 vote.
"I think we have a responsibility to sort this out with the lien and receive some of the moneys that we are owed," she said.
An audio replay of the meeting that had some audibility problems does have someone saying yes. But it’s possible that was someone else as the preceding voter had some issues voting. All seven aldermen attended remotely to help facilitate social distancing in the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think we need to negotiate it,” added O’Brien of the lien interest. “I think we deserve at least what we are owed ($11,242.51). Then we need to talk about that balance. Not having a discussion or any kind of negotiation might open it up to … like setting up precedent. What happens the next time somebody has a lien with interest?”
According to the Rock Island County Recorder's Office, the owner of the property in 1984 had utilities installed at a cost of $8,597.21. A "notice of connection charge" was signed by then-Mayor Denny Jacobs dated Nov. 12, 1984. The unpaid bill has been accruing compound interest at a rate of 9% ever since, even after the county purchased the property in 1996.
Freeman, who would have the deciding vote if there is a tie, said Tuesday afternoon he is still listening to the tapes. “We will make a decision after that,” he said.
Snider did not return calls for comment.
“I talked to him this morning,” Maxeiner said of Snider. “He asked me to send him an invoice and they would see what they could do.”
“Of course he has to notify his board about everything that happened last night.
“It was not as clean a process as I would have liked to have seen, but we will work through it and get to work,” Maxeimer said, indicating he believed city attorney Lincoln Scott’s March 16 opinion that liens had a statute of limitation of about 10 years, meaning the liens on the property were obsolete.
First Ward Alderman Larry Toppert disagreed and investigated. Toppert believed he found at least two instances in Illinois that showed a lien never has a statute of limitations.
“As of right now, we are interpreting the action of the city council to ask the county to honor the original liens without the interest,” Maxeiner said. “We have relayed that information to Jim Snider, the county administrator. He asked us to give him an invoice on that and we will be proceeding along that route.”
The invoice will be for $11,242.51.
Maxeiner said an alderman can ask for reconsideration on an issue.
The city council can reconsider any action that they take, he said. “Any decision that they make can be asked for reconsideration at the following meeting,” he said. “This is no exception to that rule. If somebody wishes to make that motion and it is seconded, it can be brought back up for further discussion and another decision.”
“I would have liked to have seen a different route,” Maxeiner said, “but we will work with what we’ve got.”
