East Moline City Council to decide lien issue Thursday

An old utilities connection lien that has been on the Hope Creek Care Center property on Kennedy Drive in East Moline for decades is technically still on the books after the East Moline City Council Monday voted 4-2 with one abstenation to an amended version of the ordinance.

The new ordinance calls for East Moline to seek only the two lien totals, which are for about $11,200 — not the liens plus the accumulated interest — which was in excess of $200,000.

There was a fear that the lien dispute could hold up the pending sale of Hope Creek to Aperion by the county.

What happens now?

"I don't think it will get to court," said Doug Maxeiner, East Moline city administrator.

"I will give (Rock Island County administrator) Jim (Snider) a call (Tuesday morning) and let him know what the vote of the council was. And then we will put a game plan together."

But Maxeiner does not foresee a court battle ensuing.

"I think we will have a discussion at the staff level between the county and the city, and there will be some agreement on how we address this," he said after the meeting.

"If they pay the liens, and we're satisfied, they would be released, and they would not even be addressed at closing," he said. "I think that's probably what will happen."