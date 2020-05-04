You are the owner of this article.
East Moline City Council to decide lien issue Thursday
East Moline City Council to decide lien issue Thursday

Hope Creek

Hope Creek Care Center.

 John Schultz

If the battle of the East Moline City Council's ordinance to collect two liens on the Hope Creek Cares Center property plus compounded interest since 1984 were a game, most would say it's gone into overtime. Or would that be double overtime?

Hanging in the balance, of course, is the pending sale of Hope Creek Care Center, 4343 Kennedy Dr. in East Moline, to Aperion Cares by Rock Island County. 

On Thursday, there will be a special council meeting in the council chambers at City Hall to decide the fate of the ordinance. 

Such was what went down Monday at the East Moline City Council meeting. 

The meeting was a virtual meeting with all seven alderman attending remotely because of the coronavirus and the state's  meeting restrictions. 

Most alderman thought they were going to decide on the legitimacy of the previous 4-2-1 vote at the April 20 meeting in favor of  the compromised proposal of receiving the money for the long-standing water and sewer liens on the property of $11,252.41.

But right before the meeting Monday City administrator Doug Maxeiner said he learned that the only thing voted on at the last meeting was Alderman Gary Almblade's amendment that offered the compromise.

"The procedural vote to amend the ordinance as proposed ... was approved," Maxeiner explained. "But the actual legislative vote was not taken. There was never a vote on the actual ordinance itself.

"So we need to make sure we take that legislative vote to take action on that ordinance."

It has to be on the agenda, which it was not Monday, and that is why it just could not happen at Monday's meeting. 

The new vote could eliminate the confusion from the April 20 meeting in which alderwoman Jayne O'Brien said she was counted as voting yes when she really did not even vote. There were some technical audibility issues at the April 20 meeting. If she voted no, it would have meant a 3-3 vote with one abstention. 

After the meeting Monday, Maxeiner also disputed if  the interest on the liens would be compounded interest, which would result in more than $200,000 additional costs on the liens for the county. He said Monday that whether the interest was being compounded or simple was not specified in the liens. The city would only stand to get $47,162 in simple interest as of May 5, he said. 

Alderman Larry Toppert, who voted against the compromise of taking the lien amounts without any interest on April 20, disputed Maxeiner's assertion on compound vs. simple interest. 

"I don't think it makes any sense," Toppert said. "If we had access to the interest paid, that would be OK. But they haven't paid any interest at all. Not even simple interest. So it has to be compounded because the interest money gained every year has to stay with the lien because you don't have any way of extracting the money. So it has to be compounded."

Also passing of note were two resolutions:

  • Approving the low bid from Western Specialty Contractors to do the basin structural repairs at the Water Treatment Plant for $88,580.
  • Authorizing a one-year agreement with Livestories.com for an app that will be on the East Moline city website that directs businesses to resources such as grants and loans available for COVID-19 recovery. The cost of the app for the city is $6,000, but it will be reimbursed by REDEEM.

Related to this story

Hope Creek liens may be up for discussion at next East Moline Council meeting
Local News

Hope Creek liens may be up for discussion at next East Moline Council meeting

  • Updated

It’s been a busy week of emails between East Moline Alderman Larry Toppert and city officials but city administrator Doug Maxeimer is hoping the agreement by the county to pay for the actual cost of two liens dating back to 1984 on the Hope Creek Care Center property that the county has agreed to pay goes by without further disagreement.

East Moline council votes to collect Hope Creek liens but without interest
Local News

East Moline council votes to collect Hope Creek liens but without interest

  • Updated

An old utilities connection lien that has been on the Hope Creek Care Center property on Kennedy Drive in East Moline for decades is technically still on the books after the East Moline City Council Monday voted 4-2  with one abstenation to an amended version of the ordinance.

The new ordinance calls for East Moline to seek only the two lien totals, which are for about $11,200 — not the liens plus the accumulated interest — which was in excess of $200,000.

There was a fear that the lien dispute could hold up the pending sale of Hope Creek to Aperion by the county.

What happens now? 

"I don't think it will get to court," said Doug Maxeiner, East Moline city administrator. 

"I will give (Rock Island County administrator) Jim (Snider) a call (Tuesday morning) and let him know what the vote of the council was. And then we will put a game plan together."

But Maxeiner does not foresee a court battle ensuing. 

"I think we will have a discussion at the staff level between the county and the city, and there will be some agreement on how we address this," he said after the meeting.

"If they pay the liens, and we're satisfied, they would be released, and they would not even be addressed at closing," he said. "I think that's probably what will happen."

