EAST MOLINE — The East Moline Community Fund announced 15 grants recently totaling $15,500 on Monday.
The grants included $5,000 for the East Moline Public Library; $2,000 for East Moline Beautification of Main Street program; $1,650 for Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline Campus Food Pantry; $1,000 each for home repairs for Habitat for Humanity; United Education Foundation Teacher Mini-Grants and Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program that helps Emergency Needs of East Moline residents.
Also receiving grants were:
- $750 each for Youth Service Bureau, East Moline Youth and Youth Hope Christian Friendliness Soccer Camps.
- $500 each for Bethany for Children & Families Glenview Middle School Program and Children’s Therapy Center Support Services.
- $300 each for Ridgewood Elementary Success Program and Glenview Middle School Success Program.
- $250 each for Christian Care Shelter & Support of Homeless, Gigi’s Playhouse Community Fair and Hand in Hand Community Resource Fair.
The East Moline Community Fund was founded in 2011 and provides quality of life grants in the areas of health, human services, education, workforce and community development and the arts. Donations to the East Moline Community Fund benefit the citizens of East Moline and the surrounding area, including the Quad-Cities region.