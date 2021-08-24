East Moline considering $49 million in bonds to pay down pension liability

"It'll go into an investment pool. And it earns money on those investments, hopefully. Occasionally they have a very bad year sometimes the pension fund will lose some money but typically it generates somewhere between 5% and 10% return on a normal basis," he said.

"This gives us flexibility in year three, four, five, six, and beyond to divert some of those funds that we would have had to pay for pensions into operations, which is really the goal of this."

Maxeiner said the city was expecting a 5-10% return on the investment, but that some years would be better or worse than expectations.

Once the city receives the funds from the bond sale, the money is required to be transferred to the Police Pension and Fire Pension Boards which control the pension funds and investments, Maxeiner wrote in an email.

Under recent pension reform, 641 Illinois police and fire pension funds outside of Chicago are being consolidated into one centralized statewide investment pool for fire and one for police. The process for that consolidation is ongoing.