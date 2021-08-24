East Moline considering $49 million in bonds to pay down pension liability

East Moline is considering issuing $49 million in general obligation bonds, effectively a low-interest loan, to more efficiently pay pensions already promised to the city’s retired firefighters and police officers.
City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said the new strategy could save the city $30 million over the next two decades and residents’ taxes would not be affected.
The city will hold a public hearing to hear residents’ comments on the proposal at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at City Hall.
City employees in Illinois, including firefighters and police officers, are paid a pension after they retire. What makes up their retirement fund is a “three-legged stool” Maxeiner said: a slice from the employee’s paycheck, interest accrued from the employee contributions, and the city’s contribution as an employer.
What has been underfunded for years is the city’s portion, like many cities across the state.
East Moline has about $18.3 million in unfunded pension liability for its firefighters and $22 million in unfunded pension liability for its police officers. That means the pension liability, or the amount that has already been promised in benefits to retired police and fire employees, is about 55% funded as of Jan. 1 of this year.
To compare, Rock Island’s funding level is 40.2% for police and 31.8% for firefighters.
State reforms to the pension system in 2011 require municipalities to fund 90% of pension liabilities by 2040. To meet that requirement, an East Moline actuarial report reviewed by the East Moline city council last week recommended the city pay about $3.8 million every year just for the unfunded portion of the police and fire pension funds. That payment every year is expected to more than double by 2039.
That wouldn't leave much flexibility in the city budget for regular operations. Maxeiner said this year, a starting $2 million budget deficit forced the city of East Moline to cut costs, including delaying hiring new police officers and firefighters, and still needs to be balanced with reserve funds.
With interest rates low during the pandemic, Maxeiner said city staff saw an opportunity to pay back bonds at a much lower rate than the annual increase in pension payments.
Investing $49 million from selling general obligation bonds at 3.54% interest rate, as city staff is proposing, instead of contributing smaller, increasing annual amounts to the pension investment fund, could save the city $30 million over the next two decades, according to city staff.
That’s because up-front investment of the larger amount into the funds could grow more quickly than smaller payments would allow, Maxeiner said.
"It'll go into an investment pool. And it earns money on those investments, hopefully. Occasionally they have a very bad year sometimes the pension fund will lose some money but typically it generates somewhere between 5% and 10% return on a normal basis," he said.
"This gives us flexibility in year three, four, five, six, and beyond to divert some of those funds that we would have had to pay for pensions into operations, which is really the goal of this."
Maxeiner said the city was expecting a 5-10% return on the investment, but that some years would be better or worse than expectations.
Once the city receives the funds from the bond sale, the money is required to be transferred to the Police Pension and Fire Pension Boards which control the pension funds and investments, Maxeiner wrote in an email.
Under recent pension reform, 641 Illinois police and fire pension funds outside of Chicago are being consolidated into one centralized statewide investment pool for fire and one for police. The process for that consolidation is ongoing.
Maxeiner said the city would be transferring the fire pension funds to the aggregated fire fund “in the near future” as that board is farther along than the statewide police fund. The police pensions, on the other hand, will be managed by the local East Moline Police Pension Board until the statewide board is up and running.
The proposal could face a voter referendum in June 2022 if within 30 days more than 841 East Moline voters (7.5%) sign a petition and submit it to the city clerk objecting to the $49 million bond proposal. If the city doesn't receive a petition, according to council documents, the bonds can be authorized.
The East Moline Police Department has 35 active-duty officers and 47 current pension beneficiaries. Of the 47 pension beneficiaries, 32 are retired members of the force, four are receiving a disability pension, and 11 are other beneficiaries, which typically are dependents of deceased pension plan members, according to the recent actuarial report for the police pension plan.
In the fire department, according to the actuarial report for the fire pension plan, there are 33 active firefighters and 50 current pension beneficiaries. Of the 50, 30 are retired members, eight are receiving a disability pension, and 12 are other beneficiaries.