East Moline Council advances agreement to forgive Hope Creek property lien, but not without dispute

The battle is not quite over as far as East Moline First Ward Alderman Larry Toppert is concerned.

In the first reading of an ordinance to release a utilities connection lien on the property where Hope Creek Care Center was built, Toppert was the lone no vote in a 5-1 tally with one alderwoman absent.

The vote was to forgive a 1984 lien placed on the property, now owned by Rock Island County. County board members voted in February to sell the property to Aperion Care, Inc.

The lien was for nearly $8,600, which may have grown with interest to more than $200,000. Toppert also found another lien on the property by the city of East Moline for about $2,600 for the same date in November of 1984.

But city attorney Lincoln Scott's opinion was that the statute of limitations on the lien had run out, since most liens have an existence of about 10 years.

“Those would have expired in 1994,” city administrator Doug Maxeiner told the council.

Maxeiner also disputed the interest total, which would potentially raise the debt to more than $200,000.

The opinion, in which Scott cited his background in title work, convinced five of the six council members to forgive the lien.