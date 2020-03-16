East Moline Council advances agreement to forgive Hope Creek property lien, but not without dispute

The battle is not quite over as far as East Moline First Ward Alderman Larry Toppert is concerned.
In the first reading of an ordinance to release a utilities connection lien on the property where Hope Creek Care Center was built, Toppert was the lone no vote in a 5-1 tally with one alderwoman absent.
The vote was to forgive a 1984 lien placed on the property, now owned by Rock Island County. County board members voted in February to sell the property to Aperion Care, Inc.
The lien was for nearly $8,600, which may have grown with interest to more than $200,000. Toppert also found another lien on the property by the city of East Moline for about $2,600 for the same date in November of 1984.
But city attorney Lincoln Scott's opinion was that the statute of limitations on the lien had run out, since most liens have an existence of about 10 years.
“Those would have expired in 1994,” city administrator Doug Maxeiner told the council.
Maxeiner also disputed the interest total, which would potentially raise the debt to more than $200,000.
You have free articles remaining.
The opinion, in which Scott cited his background in title work, convinced five of the six council members to forgive the lien.
To Toppert, East Moline needs to take more time before making a decision.
“I don’t think we’ve had an adequate discussion of it,” he said after the meeting, which several county board members and total crowd of about 10 attended. "We’ve got an opinion from the attorney. And we don’t have any law specific law to draw on here. And it think we need to be more investigative on this thing.”
Toppert said he plans for further study and discussion.
“It might be absolutely correct,” he said of the decision to forgive the lien. “I think it’s just easier for a judge to make the decision, the judge to extinguish it. And then when I go out into the public, I didn’t vote it out because I thought it should be voted out, I voted it out because a judge told us to get rid of it.”
That ordinance was one of several on Monday's agenda.
Passing by 6-0 votes, some after brief discussions, were:
- An ordinance approving a development agreement between the city and the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters, which had both its first and second reading
- An ordinance allowing for 10 million general obligation alternate bonds to essentially take a short-term debt and give it a much longer term to help pay for infrastructure at The Bend. Maxeiner has explained that was the plan from early on. Council also approved a resolution later Monday creating an agreement with Veenstra & Kimm, at a cost of $60,000 for the firm, to create a master plan for the Greater Downtown Revitalization Streetscape. The goal is to attract additional grants for the city.