East Moline council approves contractor policy

The East Moline City Council passed a resolution Monday approving its policy and procedures for qualification based selection of architects, engineers and land surveyors. The move was required by the state. “If we are using federal or state money on a project, we have to follow specific standards for the selection of contractors basically for the projects,” city administrator Doug Maxeiner said. “By approving that we can show federal and state governments that we are following those standards when we use their money moving forward. This just puts it on paper and follows the standards set by the state..”