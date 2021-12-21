East Moline Council OKs forest preserve in East Moline

The district won a $1,033,200 Clean Energy Foundation Grant for acquisition and closing costs, according to a memo to the city council. That covers 80% of the cost of the purchase. The foundation awarded another $10,000 for immediate restoration efforts. The district is also working to secure another grant from the Conservation Fund’s Enbridge Flanagan South Pipeline Project for $75,000 to be used as a local match, said Jeff Craver, director at the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District.

With purchase price, appraisals, costs, realtor fees, restoration, public access parking, trails and signage, Craver said the project's total budget is about $1.7 million. What is not covered by the grants, Craver said the district will use an endowment, apply for more local, state, and federal grants, and use its own funds to cover the costs, which also includes some in-kind volunteer hours, he said.

Craver said it’s a rare for grants to cover so much of the forest preserve district’s costs to purchase land. Typically grants cover half or 60%.