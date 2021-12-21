East Moline Council OKs forest preserve in East Moline

The Rock Island County Forest Preserve got a green light — with a 5-2 vote — from the East Moline City Council Monday, to purchase land for a new forest preserve in East Moline.
Mayor Reggie Freeman, who opposes the deal, said he would consider vetoing it, which would need five votes by the council to override.
The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District asked for the city’s approval to create a preservation within East Moline’s borders on undeveloped land. Freeman, and an economic development advocate have said they oppose the purchase, which is contingent on city council giving the OK, because it would mean giving up the land for any future development.
The roughly 180 acres is split among three owners near the I-88/I-80 interchange along Illinois 5 in land that the city annexed with the hope to develop and bring more property taxes into the city’s coffers.
The two largest land owners, Erie State Bank and Miller Holdings, say there is little potential for development, and forest district officials say the land would preserve needed habitat for threatened and endangered species, pave the way for an off-road trail system, and be mostly paid for with a more than $1 million grant.
City council members Gary Almblade, representing the 2nd Ward, and Jayne O’Brien, 4th Ward, voted no. Yes votes included council members Larry Toppert, 1st Ward, Nancy Mulcahey, 3rd Ward, Rhea Oakes, 5th Ward, Maria Tapia, 6th Ward, and J.R. Rico, 7th Ward.
Almblade said he’s an avid hiker and walked around the proposed preserve site, but said he voted no because of the possibility of future development interest, and the city’s intention to develop the land when it was annexed. He added that he thought the proposal lost some of its grandeur because the land parcels weren’t contiguous, and wished the forest preserve district had approached the city before applying for the grant.
“In my opinion, that area will eventually be developed, and I wanted to give the city a chance,” he said.
Rico said he valued the nearby Illiniwek Forest Preserve in nearby Hampton, and wanted to make sure the new forest preserve district proceeded.
Freeman told the council chambers he would consider vetoing the vote, which would then come back to city representatives at the next meeting. The council needs two-thirds majority to override a veto, which would be five votes, City Administrator Doug Maxeiner told city council members on Monday.
Freeman has previously said with tight city budgets and other annexed land being designated as a floodway, taking it off the table for development, every taxable property counts. Of the three properties' tax bills, $6,550.77 went to the city of East Moline.
The two largest parcels of land have sat undeveloped for decades.
Erie State Bank, which owns an 82.3 acre section, acquired the land after a foreclosure sale in 2009. Miller Holdings, LLC, which owns 89.381 acres, has owned its land since 2008, getting it through a lien after a failed commercial development deal, said Jason Miller, the realtor representing the two properties.
Miller said he listed the Miller property in September 2020 and the Erie Bank property in November 2020, but hadn’t had any serious prospective commercial buyers interested in either property despite posting them to networks available to thousands of realtors in the region and Chicago area.
Miller said taming the terrain of the property, which is hilly, and putting in infrastructure such as water and sewer is likely daunting to prospective developers.
“It (the forest preserve district proposal) has been the first viable option,” Miller said.
“It’s frustrating because, I think, from our sellers’ standpoint, both of our sellers ended up with these properties kind of against their will,” Miller added.
About 30 people showed up to the Monday meeting, filling nearly every seat available at City Hall.
Kai Swanson, president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, told council members that this was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to create a forest preserve. The commission, which governs the forest preserve district, voted unanimously for the district’s staff to proceed with the deal contingent on East Moline’s approval.
“Why has the land sat vacant for so long? Because developers haven’t been able to make the math work,” Swanson said. “Mathematics won’t change in the coming decade, at least not without heavy, heavy subsidies from the city. And something else that won’t change is the urgency of protecting our dwindling natural resources. What will change is that the million-dollar grant from the Clean Energy Foundation will no longer be there to make this project feasible.”
East Moline resident Drew Pustelnik, told council members he grew up in a home adjacent to the property, and that the council would be “short-sighted” in deciding to forego the proposal to make it a forest preserve district.
Officials with the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, which manages six parks for preserving wildlife and plants for the public in Rock Island County, say the land would create necessary habitat for species spotted in the area including the Rusted Patch Bumblebee as well as bring new off-road trail systems to the Quad-Cities in land that has sat vacant for more than a decade.
The district won a $1,033,200 Clean Energy Foundation Grant for acquisition and closing costs, according to a memo to the city council. That covers 80% of the cost of the purchase. The foundation awarded another $10,000 for immediate restoration efforts. The district is also working to secure another grant from the Conservation Fund’s Enbridge Flanagan South Pipeline Project for $75,000 to be used as a local match, said Jeff Craver, director at the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District.
With purchase price, appraisals, costs, realtor fees, restoration, public access parking, trails and signage, Craver said the project's total budget is about $1.7 million. What is not covered by the grants, Craver said the district will use an endowment, apply for more local, state, and federal grants, and use its own funds to cover the costs, which also includes some in-kind volunteer hours, he said.
Craver said it’s a rare for grants to cover so much of the forest preserve district’s costs to purchase land. Typically grants cover half or 60%.
Gene Dennhardt, the third property owner who is planning to sell roughly 7 acres of land if the district can secure the other two parcels, also owns Shady Knoll Farm and his family has owned the land for generations. He said as a child he used to roam through the woods that are being proposed for the forest preserve, and there is a stand of black oak, and butternut trees, which are unusual in Illinois, he said.
“It would make a beautiful addition to the city,” Dennhardt said.
In other news
- Garbage and recycling monthly rates will go up slightly in East Moline after the city council approved rate increases that will span three years. The city revisited its rates in 2019 to cover increased costs from its contract with Republic Services through 2021. In February, the city and Republic again revised the contract. Garbage rates will rise from $10.65 in 2021 to $10.67 Jan. 1, to $10.98 starting Jan. 1, 2023, and to $11.31 beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Recycling fees will increase from $3.75 in 2021 to $3.86 Jan. 2023, to $3.98 starting Jan. 1, 2024. There won’t be a change in recycling rates from 2021 to 2022. According to a memo to council members from city staff, the city’s contract with Republic requires the recycling rates to be reviewed by Republic Services Jan. 1 every year based on commodity sales, processing rates, and residual costs.