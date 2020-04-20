East Moline council votes to collect Hope Creek liens but without interest

An old utilities connection lien that has been on the Hope Creek Care Center property on Kennedy Drive in East Moline for decades is technically still on the books after the East Moline City Council Monday voted 4-2 with one abstention to an amended version of the ordinance.
The new ordinance calls for East Moline to seek only the two lien totals, which are for about $11,200 — not the liens plus the accumulated interest — which was in excess of $200,000.
There was a fear that the lien dispute could hold up the pending sale of Hope Creek to Aperion by the county.
What happens now?
"I don't think it will get to court," said Doug Maxeiner, East Moline city administrator.
"I will give (Rock Island County administrator) Jim (Snider) a call (Tuesday morning) and let him know what the vote of the council was. And then we will put a game plan together."
But Maxeiner does not foresee a court battle ensuing.
"I think we will have a discussion at the staff level between the county and the city, and there will be some agreement on how we address this," he said after the meeting.
"If they pay the liens, and we're satisfied, they would be released, and they would not even be addressed at closing," he said. "I think that's probably what will happen."
As listed on Monday's agenda, the vote was originally to be for the second reading of Ordinance 20-04. The ordinance called for the city of East Moline to release a utilities connection lien on 4343 Kennedy Drive, or the Hope Creek Care Center property.
The lien was for nearly $8,600, which may have grown with interest to more than $200,000. First Ward Alderman Larry Toppert also discovered another lien for approximately $2,600 against the property from the same date in November of 1984.
According to the Rock Island County Recorder's Office, the owner of the property in 1984 had utilities installed at a cost of $8,597.21. A "notice of connection charge" was signed by then-Mayor Denny Jacobs dated Nov. 12, 1984. The unpaid bill has been accruing compound interest at a rate of 9% ever since, even after the county purchased the property in 1996.
Monday's meeting was held remotely with the mayor, city administrator, city engineer and clerk and two others present in council chambers but practicing social distancing.
The first reading of Ordinance 20-04 occurred March 16. After a lengthy discussion, it passed by a 5-1 vote.
The vote was to forgive a 1984 lien placed on the property, now owned by Rock Island County, which is awaiting the senior living center’s sale to Aperion.
At that time, Toppert didn't think there had been an adequate discussion of the issue.
"We’ve got an opinion from the attorney," he said. "I think we need to be more investigative on this thing.”
Toppert did investigate and believed he found at least two instances that showed a lien never has a statute of limitations. City Attorney Lincoln Scott had said March 16 it has one of about 10 years.
Toppert wasn't completely satisfied with Monday's compromise suggested by alderman Gary Almblade.
"The whole thing was disjointed and wasn't managed very well," Toppert said, wondering how an amended ordinance can be voted on and passed without any real vote on the original. "I don't know how you can actually change an ordinance.
"We voted on a motion by Mr. Almblade. What he did made sense to a certain degree. I still think that we should have kept the liens in force and went to closing.
"We have the ability to negotiate this any which way we want and clear it up and be done with it. I really don't like short-circuiting this whole process."
