East Moline delays hiring fire, police personnel

Not hiring two police officers this year saves the department about $80,000.

Not paying benefits, training, and pension obligations for six new employees for a year also saves the department thousands of dollars, according to the documents.

Keeping the vacancies, however, doesn’t reduce the staffing per station, said East Moline Fire Chief Robert DeFrance. The fire department typically has 36 people, but is operating with 32 for at least the next year.

The department can still meet the minimum number of staffers, DeFrance said, but there aren't as many people who can be scheduled to work. That means the department has fewer people to cover vacations or firefighters taking leave, he said, which results in more overtime.

That led to the council approving a $50,000 budget increase for fire personnel overtime for the year.

“It’s a temporary relief,” East Moline Finance Director Annaka Whiting said. “This allows time to explore other opportunities or avenues to close the deficit that aren’t an immediate fix like that of delaying hiring.”

The city isn't planning to add the six new positions into the budget until January 2023, the month that year's budget goes into effect.