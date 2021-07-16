East Moline delays hiring fire, police personnel

East Moline delayed hiring four new fire personnel and two new police officers this year, among other measures, to offset costs in a tight budget. The six emergency responder positions opened because of retirements.
On Monday, the council will consider a proposal to allow the department to hire a new firefighter after a fifth person in the department retired earlier this year.
In December, the East Moline city council approved a “status quo” expenditure budget that included spending deficits with the caveat that city staff would bring back an adjusted budget closing a deficit of more than a million dollars.
City staff point to COVID-19-related impacts and structural deficits — when the city is spending more than it’s taking in — to explain the budget shortfall. Discounting a $918,000 impact of COVID-19 on the general fund, the city needed to pull levers to close a $1.2 million structural deficit.
In March, city staff brought to the council an adjusted budget exceeding that figure, proposing $1.3 million in revenue and reduced costs.
Delaying to hire four fire personnel is expected to save the city about $162,000, according to March documents provided by city staff to the council. Each of the four fire personnel retired from the department in the last year, the first in November and the most recent in May.
Not hiring two police officers this year saves the department about $80,000.
Not paying benefits, training, and pension obligations for six new employees for a year also saves the department thousands of dollars, according to the documents.
Keeping the vacancies, however, doesn’t reduce the staffing per station, said East Moline Fire Chief Robert DeFrance. The fire department typically has 36 people, but is operating with 32 for at least the next year.
The department can still meet the minimum number of staffers, DeFrance said, but there aren't as many people who can be scheduled to work. That means the department has fewer people to cover vacations or firefighters taking leave, he said, which results in more overtime.
That led to the council approving a $50,000 budget increase for fire personnel overtime for the year.
“It’s a temporary relief,” East Moline Finance Director Annaka Whiting said. “This allows time to explore other opportunities or avenues to close the deficit that aren’t an immediate fix like that of delaying hiring.”
The city isn't planning to add the six new positions into the budget until January 2023, the month that year's budget goes into effect.
The city brought in $567,410 of new revenue this year and reduced $734,605 in costs to help the city balance its budget.
In revenue, the city cited new building permit activity, reimbursements from Illinois for traffic lights, one-time sales of surplus property, increased utility and sales tax paid to the city, and Motor Fuel Tax funds to offset road salt and operating traffic lights.
Other than fire and police personnel, the city eliminated a summer intern in Health Inspections.
A new agreement with Republic Services for a landfill expected to add revenue and cut city costs, and a deferred road project for the landfill, will delay $150,000 to the 2022 budget.
Once the changes outlined in the March memo are implemented, the deficit would close to $773,255. Staff wrote to council in March that taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on revenue, the budget is balanced.
Some federal aid is offsetting the city’s budget woes. According to the March documents, however, the city didn’t know at the time how much or when East Moline would receive relief funds.
The city was reimbursed $878,772 in 2020 federal COVID-19 funding through the Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Fund (Local CURE), Whiting said.
The city used those dollars for teleworking, first responder payroll, and public health expenses such as cleaning supplies, gloves and signage.
The city is also expecting to receive $2.55 million in spring 2022 through a separate program. Because the 20,000-person city didn’t qualify for American Rescue Plan funding directly from the U.S. Treasury, its ARP funds are routed through the state of Illinois first, and won’t be factored into the city’s 2021 budget.
In March, when the amended budget was proposed, the council approved it 4-2. Maria Tapia, Gary Almblade, Nancy Mulcahey, and Jayne O’Brien voted for it and J.R. Rico and Larry Toppert voted against. When the amendment was given the final stamp of approval, it passed unanimously.
As for the future, Toppert, who represents the First Ward, said he's "optimistic."
"I think the budget is going to be pretty well shored up," Toppert said. "I don’t think we’re going to have to do anything fancy like we had to do this year."