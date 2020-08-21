East Moline District 37 sends four classrooms home due to COVID-19 symptoms

Students report each day with a sheet signed by their parents saying their health, including their temperature, is OK. Their temperature is also taken before they enter the school. In each case Thursday, a student at the end of the day Thursday told the teacher they had a symptom. At Wells, it was a sore throat. Humphries was unsure what the symptom was at Glenview. But because the teacher was unsure if everyone had remained at least six feet away at Wells “we had the students go home,” Humphries said. “Basically the same thing happened at Glenview.”

The same scenario repeated itself Friday afternoon at Glenview and Hillcrest.

“So we are following our plan. We sent the students home,” Humphries said. Same with their classmates. In Glenview, the students remain in the same room all day, the maximum of about 11 students per room due to social distancing guidelines requiring six feet of separation. The students will be home for 14 days and are being taught remotely by their teacher who is also home.

“The state says if you are within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes, and it is cumulatively, that is a close contact,” Humphries said. The teacher was unsure if all students were not within six feet of the student in question, so all students in that classroom were sent home out of caution.