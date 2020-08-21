East Moline District 37 sends four classrooms home due to COVID-19 symptoms

Four classrooms and their teachers were sent home in the last two days from East Moline Grade School District 37 due to a student in each classroom having a COVID-19 symptom.
A classroom each at Wells Elementary School and Glenview Middle School in East Moline were each sent home Thursday and remained home Friday. Then Friday afternoon the District had to send classrooms home at Hillcrest Elementary and another at Glenview for the same reason.
As of Friday morning no one at either Glenview or Wells schools had confirmed cases of COVID-19, though both students will be tested, “and report back to us,” Kristin Humphries, superintendent of East Moline Grade School District 37, said. The same would apply to the two students Friday. Each classroom at the three schools involved would have to stay home 14 days, per state guidelines because COVID-19 can take up to 14 days before it manifests itself.
“We just do it (send the students and classroom home) out of an abundance of precaution,” Humphries said.
Glenview had 11 students in the classroom Friday that was affected and 7 in the one Thursday. Hillcrest had 3 and Wells 8.
The Illinois Department of Public Health talks about close contact, including the one symptom exclusion rule, Humphries noted. “So if students or any adults that work in the building have any of these symptoms — fatigue, a headache, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea — if you have any of these symptoms, you have to be excluded, you have to go home. That’s the case (in all) instances.”
Students report each day with a sheet signed by their parents saying their health, including their temperature, is OK. Their temperature is also taken before they enter the school. In each case Thursday, a student at the end of the day Thursday told the teacher they had a symptom. At Wells, it was a sore throat. Humphries was unsure what the symptom was at Glenview. But because the teacher was unsure if everyone had remained at least six feet away at Wells “we had the students go home,” Humphries said. “Basically the same thing happened at Glenview.”
The same scenario repeated itself Friday afternoon at Glenview and Hillcrest.
“So we are following our plan. We sent the students home,” Humphries said. Same with their classmates. In Glenview, the students remain in the same room all day, the maximum of about 11 students per room due to social distancing guidelines requiring six feet of separation. The students will be home for 14 days and are being taught remotely by their teacher who is also home.
“The state says if you are within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes, and it is cumulatively, that is a close contact,” Humphries said. The teacher was unsure if all students were not within six feet of the student in question, so all students in that classroom were sent home out of caution.
The scenarios show how challenging of a school year this could be, Humphries agreed. “It’s going to happen elsewhere,” he said. “It’s going to happen more at our schools. It could happen later today,” Humphries said Friday morning in what turned out to be a prophetic statement.
“It’s going to be very difficult for any school to keep their doors open under these Illinois Department of Public Health rules,” he said. “And the rules are meant to keep us safe. I am not criticizing the rules. The reality is it will be very difficult for all school districts to keep their doors open under these guidelines.”
