East Moline firefighters investigate fire at apartment building

A small amount of flame shows through the roof of this apartment building in the 4300 block of 7th Street, East Moline. The building is part of the Fox Pointe apartment complex. No injuries were reported.
A Silvis firefighter climbs into the attic area to see if he can see flames at this apartment building Saturday in the 3700 block of 7th Street in East Moline. A fire was located in the firewall of the building that is part of the Fox Pointe apartment complex.
An East Moline firefighter tears out a part of the ceiling in this apartment in the 3700 block of 7th Street on Saturday. A fire was located in the firewall of the building. The building is part of the Fox Pointe apartment complex in East Moline. No injuries were reported.
A tower truck is used to spray water on flames that were showing through the roof of this apartment building in the 3700 block of 7th Street, East Moline, on Saturday.
East Moline firefighters are investigating a fire at an apartment building in the Fox Pointe apartment complex in East Moline.
The building where the fire occurred is in the 4300 block of 7th Street.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:16 p.m. Saturday to find smoke coming from under the roof.
A small amount of flame shown from the roof that allowed firefighters to pinpoint the fire between a firewall.
The fire was pronounced out at 6:15 p.m. and the investigation began.
East Moline firefighters were supported by firefighters from Silvis.
No injuries were reported.
