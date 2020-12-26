 Skip to main content
East Moline firefighters investigate fire at apartment building
EAST MOLINE

East Moline firefighters investigate fire at apartment building

East Moline firefighters are investigating a fire at an apartment building in the Fox Pointe apartment complex in East Moline.

The building where the fire occurred is in the 4300 block of 7th Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:16 p.m. Saturday to find smoke coming from under the roof.

A small amount of flame shown from the roof that allowed firefighters to pinpoint the fire between a firewall.

The fire was pronounced out at 6:15 p.m. and the investigation began.

East Moline firefighters were supported by firefighters from Silvis.

No injuries were reported.

