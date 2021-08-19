 Skip to main content
East Moline Freedom Fest welcomes public to have fun, see new additions to Runner's Park
EAST MOLINE FREEDOM FEST

East Moline Freedom Fest welcomes public to have fun, see new additions to Runner's Park

  • Updated
091918-qc-marathon-002

Runner's Park is located across the street from the Quad-Cities Marathon East Moline office.

 Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times

Festivalgoers will get to enjoy a new-and-improved Runner's Park & Stage at the fifth-annual East Moline Freedom Fest. 

East Moline Main Street will bring vendors, competitions and live music to 15th Ave. and Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., from 1-11 p.m. Saturday for Freedom Fest. East Moline Main Street President Patricia Hansen said she's excited to the free, family-friendly event. 

"We're just hoping to have a great turnout," Hansen said. 

The festival kicks off with a bags tournament, which people can sign up for in advance or on Saturday. 

The car show — the original event Freedom Fest expanded upon — will begin at 2 p.m., along with a vendor fair, pinup contest and food truck competition. 

Live music will begin at 3 p.m., with different groups playing through the rest of the festival. 

Hansen said East Moline Main Street will also formally show new light and shade areas in the park to the public during the festival. The group will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new additions at 8 p.m. before the headline performers, the Final Mix Show Band, head onto the stage. 

A new structure with string lighting and tensile shades was finished a few weeks ago, Hansen said, and now the public can enjoy the park in the heat of the day or later into the evening. 

"It's absolutely beautiful," Hansen said. "I'm so proud of what was created there."

