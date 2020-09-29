East Moline Fund announces grants totaling nearly $13,000

The East Moline Community Fund Committee has approved $12,850 in funding for 14 area non-profit organizations.

“With many non-profits seeing an increased demand for their services, the committee focused on helping organizations providing vital resources to area residents,” said Connie Dowsett, chairwoman of the fund.

“As an endowment, the East Moline Community Fund is a resource for not only helping those in-need today, but a permanent way to support the community through legacy giving," added Paul Plagenz, President and CEO of The Moline Foundation, which helps oversee the fund as a philanthropic partner.

The following grants were reviewed and approved by The East Moline Community Fund at their virtual meeting recently: