East Moline Fund announces grants totaling nearly $13,000

The East Moline Community Fund Committee has approved $12,850 in funding for 14 area non-profit organizations.
“With many non-profits seeing an increased demand for their services, the committee focused on helping organizations providing vital resources to area residents,” said Connie Dowsett, chairwoman of the fund.
“As an endowment, the East Moline Community Fund is a resource for not only helping those in-need today, but a permanent way to support the community through legacy giving," added Paul Plagenz, President and CEO of The Moline Foundation, which helps oversee the fund as a philanthropic partner.
The following grants were reviewed and approved by The East Moline Community Fund at their virtual meeting recently:
- Bethany for Children and Families, Therapeutic Recreation Program, $600
- Child Abuse Council, Child Protection Program, $600
- Children’s Therapy Center, East Moline Children Therapy, $500
- Christ United Methodist Church, Food Pantry, $2,000
- East Moline Main Street, Runner’s Park Lighting, $550
- Glenview Middle School, Success Program Technology Needs, $450
- Habitat for Humanity, East Moline Residents Home Repairs, $1,000
- Humility Homes and Services, Emergency Shelter Services, $600
- Marriage and Family Counseling, Wells Elementary Program, $600
- Quad Cities Open Network, Emergency Assistance, $600
- Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center, Forensic Interviews, $600
- United Township High School District 30, Hotspots for Distance Learning, $2,000
- Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, Counseling Services, $750
- Youth Hope Christian Friendliness, Youth Outreach Programs, $2,000.
The East Moline Community Fun, according to its release, receives and administers charitable gifts and works with citizens to achieve their dreams to improve the community.
Members of the East Moline Community Fund Advisory Council include: Chair Connie Dowsett, Vice-Chairman Larry Anderson, Secretary/Treasurer Bill Phares; and members Bob Baecke, Terry Brahm, Willie Ellis, Doug Reynolds, Cathie Rochau, and Pat Van Bruwaene.
