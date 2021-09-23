East Moline gets downgraded credit rating

The rating from Moody’s, which is a downgrade of two ratings, means the city will likely have to pay higher interest rates, said City Administrator Doug Maxeiner.

“If we go to a bank and we ask to borrow money to buy a new car, they look at our credit score and base the cost of what our borrowing is based on our credit worthiness,” Maxeiner said. “Bond rating is very similar to that.”

Maxeiner said rating wouldn’t affect the decision by city staff to recommend the city issue the bonds, and said in fact the weaknesses pointed out in the report, including high pension liability, reinforced to the staff the city’s pension-bond strategy.

“It's still a worthy strategy in our opinion,” Maxeiner said. “And in some ways it actually sort of solidifies our strategy, meaning that we need to take additional action to stabilize those long term costs, to be able to address some of those positions that they point out, weaknesses for us.”

In 2015, the Government Finance Officers Association cautioned against using bonds to pay for pension liability, warning of risks of added debt that relies on market performance.