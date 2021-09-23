East Moline gets downgraded credit rating

East Moline’s credit rating was downgraded this week in a credit report as the city is preparing to take on debt to reduce long-term costs in paying pensions owed to East Moline public safety employees.
The new credit rating means the city will likely need to pay higher interest rates in paying back a planned $41 million in pension-obligation bonds, effectively lower-interest loans, the city council approved unanimously on Monday.
The expected pension-obligation bonds are not the driving factor of the rating downgrade, an analyst with the rating agency Moody’s Investor Service, said.
East Moline is preparing to close on the sale of $41 million in pension obligation bonds next week, the reason for the credit rating report. City officials have pitched the bonds as the most efficient option to pay for the city’s promised police and fire pensions. The strategy relies on returns from investment in the market being greater than fixed interest rates paying back the bonds. In a report before the credit rating, city staff said the strategy could save the city $30 million over the course of two decades.
Moody’s Investor Service, a credit rating agency that government agencies submit reports to when they are planning to take on debt, rated East Moline at a Baa2, considered a moderate credit risk that “may possess speculative characteristics” and is several notches lower than Moody’s median rating for cities in the U.S.
The rating was revised downward from the city’s previous A3, which is considered low credit risk, but is still below the Aa3 median.
According to the report, East Moline’s credit challenges are “elevated leverage with high fixed costs” and “limited revenue raising ability.”
“The downgrade was driven by the city's substantial leverage from debt, pensions and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) with high fixed costs,” Ryan Patton, a Moody’s analyst, wrote in an emailed statement. “We also evaluate the city’s local economy and financial operations in determining the rating.
“The planned issuance of pension bonds was not the driver of the downgrade,” Patton continued. “The city’s rating had previously carried a negative outlook due to its substantial leverage and high fixed costs. In this most recent review, we noted that, when compared to operating revenue, the city's total leverage from debt, pensions and OPEB is among the highest of any municipality rated by Moody’s.”
According to Moody’s analysis, East Moline’s fixed costs, including debt service and retirement plan contributions make up 25% of operating revenue.
More positively, the credit-rating agency changed the city’s outlook from “negative” to “stable” after the city cut or paused expenses, including freezing fire and police hires to shore up deficits.
The rating from Moody’s, which is a downgrade of two ratings, means the city will likely have to pay higher interest rates, said City Administrator Doug Maxeiner.
“If we go to a bank and we ask to borrow money to buy a new car, they look at our credit score and base the cost of what our borrowing is based on our credit worthiness,” Maxeiner said. “Bond rating is very similar to that.”
Maxeiner said rating wouldn’t affect the decision by city staff to recommend the city issue the bonds, and said in fact the weaknesses pointed out in the report, including high pension liability, reinforced to the staff the city’s pension-bond strategy.
“It's still a worthy strategy in our opinion,” Maxeiner said. “And in some ways it actually sort of solidifies our strategy, meaning that we need to take additional action to stabilize those long term costs, to be able to address some of those positions that they point out, weaknesses for us.”
In 2015, the Government Finance Officers Association cautioned against using bonds to pay for pension liability, warning of risks of added debt that relies on market performance.
Of the concerns laid out, Maxeiner previously said, the one that pertains to East Moline is the risk that the investments won’t earn more than the interest rate over the course of the bonds, a risk the city undertakes with pension contributions every year. The greater risk for East Moline, according to Maxeiner, is allowing the pension burdens to divert more tax revenues that could go toward city services like street repairs.
According to a fact sheet by Moody’s, pension obligation bonds are “neutral at best and usually negative for a government’s credit quality.”
“The currently low market interest rates and the prospect of investing after a stock market correction may increase the appeal of POBs, but governments must accept higher exposure to investment market volatility,” the fact sheet said.
Patton noted that East Moline’s pension bonds do not include deficit financing or a lengthy or backloaded debt service schedule, features that would be credit negative.
Maxeiner said the city was disappointed in the rating, but won’t dispute it. He said the city was anticipating a potential downgrade of one classification, not two.
“We know that our cash reserves are probably not in position that we would like them to be. We have taken steps to correct that. The pension obligation bonds — we're doing that to address the unfunded pension liability which they had mentioned as a reason for downgrading, and we've taken steps in some collective bargaining agreements to curb retiree benefits, which is another issue that they (Moody’s) pointed to, so we don't feel that they took into account all of those factors.”
Maxeiner said with the investment strategy East Moline is taking, the city is expected to rated more favorably the next time the city takes out loans. He added that the city doesn’t plan to issue additional debt.
“I think if we come back in two years and we get rated again we expect to recapture that ground and be in a better position,” Maxeiner said.