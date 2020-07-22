East Moline gives liquor, gaming, restaurants license fees a break due to COVID-19

It does mean, there was technically no fee for January and February. “Some will argue that they were unable to use those entirely,” Maxeiner said. “We feel that making them pay for that period when business is down and when there are some restrictions in place, it’s probably not the best business practices in the world. So we thought moving it to July 1 and having a six-month renewal period, cutting that fee in half because it’s a six-month renewal period, they would be able to handle that fee or tolerate that fee a little more easily and have a little more time to gather that money together.”

The city council also voted to accept the audit of Carpentier Mitchell Goddard in Moline. Maxeiner admitted there were a few concerns, as were cited by the firm, though it did not state any grave concerns.

“When we approved our budget for 2020, that continued a practice of having deficit budgets approved here,” Maxeiner said.

East Moline has a $3.6 million deficit for this coming year but does have a fund balance to cover it.

“The general fund showed a fund balance of $6,256,970 as of January 1, 2019,” Maxeiner noted. “ As of December 31, 2019, the fund balance had fallen to $4,357,347, a reduction of $1,899,623 during the year. The year-end fund balance represents approximately 17% of the overall budget.