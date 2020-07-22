East Moline gives liquor, gaming, restaurants license fees a break due to COVID-19

On paper the East Moline City Council passed two ordinances that seem pretty ho-hum Monday night. But a closer look reveals both could cost the city some money while also benefiting it in the long run.
The first provides an economic incentive agreement with Mutual Wheel Co. of Moline, which is adding a facility in East Moline on the western-most edge of the McLaughlin property along 3rd Street and 12th Avenue, adjacent to The Bend’s east side.
According to its website, Mutual Wheel is a warehouse distributor of truck parts, accessories and tools. It is headquartered in Moline with additional facilities in Davenport and Milan.
“Mutual Wheel is purchasing that (property) for a warehousing and logistics operation with the potential for an internet sales location,” City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said.
“So what this incentive agreement does is it provides a rebate or incentive back to Mutual Wheel on the growth of the assessed value of the property,” Maxeiner said. “So if the property taxes grow $10,000, Mutual Wheel gets $8,000 of that back through the TIF (tax increment financing) agreement to pay for this $775,000 in improvements that they have.
“If they do become a sales tax generator, this agreement would give them half of the sales tax back to help pay for that $775,000 in improvements, and the city would get the other half,” Maxeiner said.
The company does get a break, but so does East Moline, essentially, Maxeiner said. “The break we gave them is really having an adaptive use to an old eyesore,” he said. “The old McLaughlin property, the old Bud McLaughlin Body Shop, that’s got the potential to sit there or just continuing to deteriorate over a period of time if we don’t do something creative to get some business in there. This was a way to get a legitimate business in there that could use it for their logistics, warehousing and potentially internet sales.”
The second ordinance, 2013, amends title 3 of the existing code and sets the annual renewal date and fees for restaurants, liquor and gaming places. Typically gaming fees are $25 annually and liquor, $1,000 while restaurants license fees are based on several factors including square footage. With this ordinance amendment, each receives longer to pay for their licenses and less of a charge, after they were closed for nearly three months by coronavirus restrictions, starting in mid-March.
“Previously, liquor licenses, restaurant licenses and video gaming were all due on May 1. Because of COVID-19, a lot of our businesses have been closed since mid-March,” Maxeiner said. “Many of them did not have the cash flow to be able to pay for those licenses May 1. So this got pushed out. We extended the licenses that they currently have until the end of June. We made the renewal period from July 1 until the end of the year. And we cut the renewal fee in half since it is now a six-month period instead of a full year.
It does mean, there was technically no fee for January and February. “Some will argue that they were unable to use those entirely,” Maxeiner said. “We feel that making them pay for that period when business is down and when there are some restrictions in place, it’s probably not the best business practices in the world. So we thought moving it to July 1 and having a six-month renewal period, cutting that fee in half because it’s a six-month renewal period, they would be able to handle that fee or tolerate that fee a little more easily and have a little more time to gather that money together.”
The city council also voted to accept the audit of Carpentier Mitchell Goddard in Moline. Maxeiner admitted there were a few concerns, as were cited by the firm, though it did not state any grave concerns.
“When we approved our budget for 2020, that continued a practice of having deficit budgets approved here,” Maxeiner said.
East Moline has a $3.6 million deficit for this coming year but does have a fund balance to cover it.
“The general fund showed a fund balance of $6,256,970 as of January 1, 2019,” Maxeiner noted. “ As of December 31, 2019, the fund balance had fallen to $4,357,347, a reduction of $1,899,623 during the year. The year-end fund balance represents approximately 17% of the overall budget.
“Our target would be 25%. Fund balance is used for cash flow throughout the year as some revenues are cyclical, to allow us to borrow funds at more attractive rates if needed, and for rainy day emergency funding in the event of a catastrophic circumstance,” he said citing last year’s flood and the overtime work because of it as an example of the latter.
“But we can’t continue to have these deficit budgets, and it’s eroding our fund reserve. At some point, that fund balance is going to run out.”
