East Moline Grade School District opts for online learning starting Aug. 31

Calling the current times "unprecedented," East Moline Grade School District 37 Superintendent Kristin Humphries wrote in a letter to parents on the District 37 website Monday night an announcement that the district would go to online learning, starting next Monday, Aug. 31, through end of the first quarter.

"We have had valuable time with our students face-to-face," he wrote. "However, I now believe the time is right for us to move to online learning with EMSD anywhere for the remainder of the first quarter. We will be in session for in-person learning this week, meeting our new students and furthering connections with students we met last week as well. Starting next Monday (Aug. 31), we will move to a strictly online environment until the end of the fall break (Oct. 12)."