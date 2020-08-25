East Moline Grade School District will be online through Oct. 12

Despite having four classrooms totaling 29 students at three schools sent home last week because of COVID-19 symptoms in the classes, and three of those classes returning Tuesday, East Moline Grade School District 37 will go to online learning Monday, Aug. 31.
Superintendent Kristin Humphries made the decision Monday night after consulting with his board in a closed session at their regularly scheduled board meeting.
The reason?
On Monday, a remote teaching day when only teachers and other adult personnel would be at school — but not students – District 37 had 21 adults with either symptoms or close contacts, who are now going to have to be excluded from being at the school, Humphries said. That’s the same reason the four classrooms were sent home last week — even though as of Tuesday morning — District 37 has still not had anyone test positive for COVID-19. A student in each classroom had a symptom, and so that student, and then the entire classroom were sent home in case they were in contact closer than six feet to that student.
“It's just hard to do that,” Humphries said. “You can see the symptoms that are on the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines including fatigue, a headache, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea). There’s quite a few there that we see often, sometimes here or there,” Humphries said. “So you can see it’s very difficult to keep individuals in school. The IDPH has those guidelines to try to keep us safe as precursors to possibly COVID — even though we have not had a positive COVID test in our school at this time.”
After consulting the board, the decision was made to go to online learning Aug. 31 through the end of the first quarter, Oct. 12.
The school district consists of Glenview Middle School, four elementary schools, Hillcrest, Ridgewood, Wells and Bowlesburg, the latter in Silvis, as well as the entire preschool program.
How long it will last will depend on the current public health situation, Humphries said. “We will communicate with our families by the next board meeting which is Sept. 28 if we plan to come back on Oct. 13 — or if it will be extended depending on the current public health situation,” he said.
He believes online learning went decently last spring when it was thrust on the district, grading it a C-plus. But he is hopeful it will go better this time.
“I thought we did a pretty darned good job,” Humphries said. “Our teachers did an excellent job. At the elementary, we needed to give our teachers more support and training to get them ready for a potentially moving timeline. This fall our hope is that it will go much better because we have had more time, had more training. I think it's something we are going to continue to improve on but this fall should be markedly better than last spring because it is not a surprise to us this year.”
He also hopes families in the district and the public understand.
“We have six guiding principles when we make our decisions right now through all of this,” he said. “The first one is the health and safety of our students, employees and our community.
“The decision was made with that in mind, and we are going to continue to do our best to serve our families even remotely.”
