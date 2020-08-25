East Moline Grade School District will be online through Oct. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite having four classrooms totaling 29 students at three schools sent home last week because of COVID-19 symptoms in the classes, and three of those classes returning Tuesday, East Moline Grade School District 37 will go to online learning Monday, Aug. 31.

Superintendent Kristin Humphries made the decision Monday night after consulting with his board in a closed session at their regularly scheduled board meeting.

The reason?

On Monday, a remote teaching day when only teachers and other adult personnel would be at school — but not students – District 37 had 21 adults with either symptoms or close contacts, who are now going to have to be excluded from being at the school, Humphries said. That’s the same reason the four classrooms were sent home last week — even though as of Tuesday morning — District 37 has still not had anyone test positive for COVID-19. A student in each classroom had a symptom, and so that student, and then the entire classroom were sent home in case they were in contact closer than six feet to that student.