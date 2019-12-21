East Moline laundromat has dryer fire

EAST MOLINE — Firefighters appeared at Neighborhood Laundromat at 320 19th St. after a dryer fire broke out Saturday morning.

Three eyewitnesses said no one was hurt. The cause of the fire was not clear, though eyewitnesses who were in the laundromat when the fire broke out said they heard a loud clicking noise coming from the dryer for over an hour.

The extent of the damage was also not clear. Nick Loucks, who was in the laundromat when the fire broke out, said a fire extinguisher contained most of the blaze.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, two police cars from East Moline Police Department were blocking off 19th St. behind the QC Mart, near 3X Ave.

Two fire trucks and one fire van responded to the fire.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

