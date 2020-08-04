East Moline lets county board decide fate of enterprise zone

A seemingly simple amendment to an ordinance to create a larger enterprise zone in upper Rock Island County met some stiff opposition Monday night at the East Moline City Council meeting. The result was a 3-3 vote, with Mayor Reggie Freeman having to cast the deciding vote.
Alderman Jayne O’Brien was on vacation and not in attendance via Zoom, nor in the council chambers at City Hall.
Freeman first voted against Alderman Larry Toppert’s bid to table the ordinance, then voted in favor of Ordinance 20-14, which enlarges the enterprise zone so it includes a 3M property in Cordova.
The ordinance calls for an intergovernmental agreement between Rock Island County and the cities of Silvis, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and the village of Milan.
The amendment had two parts, one dealing with adding the former Sam's Club property in Moline (soon to be the Vibrant Credit Union home office), which was not controversial. The other was adding property in Cordova owned by 3M to the enterprise zone, which Toppert had a problem with.
Toppert said after the meeting he would like more transparency.
“From my research of the minutes, I don’t think (City Administrator Doug) Maxeiner fully vetted the 3M project,” Toppert said Tuesday in an email. “His presentation was all about sales tax savings with no mention of the enterprise zone property tax provision.
"I think he was representing 3Ms interest above the upper county government by not mentioning the controversial property tax provision."
Toppert said he’s trying to figure out 3M’s motivation for being part of the enterprise zone, which means it won’t have to pay sales tax on construction equipment when as a manufacturer it does not have to pay any sales tax anyway.
He fears it could result in other entities in that area paying higher taxes, especially with 3M getting a significant break on property tax abatement for 10 years, too, though he's not sure how much. Their assessment would stay static for 10 years despite adding value to the property, according to rules of enterprise zones.
“There are aspects of the enterprise zone that are going to be negative to the upper county,” Toppert added, citing the area's library, the fire department and Cordova Township. ‘“It’s really not going to affect us here. What happens is, and the example was, they can put $10 million in this project and they can probably get some of that money back. It doesn’t go against their assessment. So for 10 years, that improvement doesn't get taxed.
“So what you are trying to do there is protect the library, the fire department, the (Cordova) township up there. Because if the real estate assessment gets changed and this gets dumped on them, it's like a double down on tax reduction. I don’t know what governmental entity can take that kind of a reduction in taxes without passing it on to the citizens up there. I am concerned about Cordova and all that up in there.
“That Enterprise Zone is set up to encourage investment, it’s set up to encourage development, and all that’s going to do is raise the taxes and reduce and discourage development," Toppert said.
Freeman said he broke the tie because the enterprise zone setup would benefit the whole county of Rock Island.
The county can make its own decisions “of how their tax base is going to come in or not. It’s up to them," Freeman said. “They can decide."
When reached Tuesday, Maxeiner said he’s not a supporter of anything “other than economic development in the county."
Regarding higher taxes for the rest of the upper county because 3M could get a break, Maxeiner said: “Any of that is possible. I have not dug into this. When you amend an enterprise zone, there is an entity that is responsible for the economic development in their area. So in this instance, it’s Rock Island County.
“From my perspective, Rock Island County has to do their due diligence to see if this amendment to the enterprise zone makes economic sense for them.
“From East Moline’s perspective, as a city administrator for East Moline, I don’t want to be the one standing in the way of economic development in the county if the county thinks that’s in their best interest.
“I think they (the county board) need to go ahead and do their homework and make their independent decision if this is the best thing for them.”
Maxeiner then said something that Toppert apparently agrees with partially.
“I want the enterprise zone to be available to us when we need it in East Moline,” Maxeiner said, citing possible examples such as redevelopment of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline or if Reynolds Ford opts for renovation. “If we wanted to add that to the enterprise zone, I want that available to East Moline. My whole purpose of bringing this to the city council and recommending approval is so that East Moline is not viewed as an obstructionist in this process.”
Toppert said Tuesday for that reason, and if the deal took away the property tax abatement, too, he would support it.
