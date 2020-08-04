East Moline lets county board decide fate of enterprise zone

"I think he was representing 3Ms interest above the upper county government by not mentioning the controversial property tax provision."

Toppert said he’s trying to figure out 3M’s motivation for being part of the enterprise zone, which means it won’t have to pay sales tax on construction equipment when as a manufacturer it does not have to pay any sales tax anyway.

He fears it could result in other entities in that area paying higher taxes, especially with 3M getting a significant break on property tax abatement for 10 years, too, though he's not sure how much. Their assessment would stay static for 10 years despite adding value to the property, according to rules of enterprise zones.

“There are aspects of the enterprise zone that are going to be negative to the upper county,” Toppert added, citing the area's library, the fire department and Cordova Township. ‘“It’s really not going to affect us here. What happens is, and the example was, they can put $10 million in this project and they can probably get some of that money back. It doesn’t go against their assessment. So for 10 years, that improvement doesn't get taxed.