East Moline library board member's sister had collected more than 50,000 pieces of jewelry before she died. On Saturday, her rings will go on sale to fund the library’s new building

“She had 50,000 pieces of jewelry,” Hoffman said. “We brought them all back here, and I thought, ‘What am I going to do with 50,000 pieces of jewelry?’ I turned to the board and said do you think we could sell some of this?”

Rings are priced between $1 and $25, according to a news release, and 100% of proceeds will go toward the East Moline Public Library building fund.

Hoffman said he and the board wanted to gauge interest in more sales with Saturday’s event. He pulled roughly 1,500 rings from his sister’s collection, and picked rings worth no more than about $25.

Members of the library’s benefactor board doing the sales will be wearing other jewelry from her collection, Hoffman said, like tiaras, necklaces, broaches, and bracelets. He’ll have sign-up sheets for people attending to express interest in a second sale to be at the new library building.

“She has 5,000 necklaces and broaches, 5,000 bracelets, so we’re testing to see if there's any interest,” Hoffman said.

He already sold several gold and silver to local pawn shops, and said he donated all of the money — roughly $20,000 — to the library fund from the sales.