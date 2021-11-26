East Moline library board member's sister had collected more than 50,000 pieces of jewelry before she died. On Saturday, her rings will go on sale to fund the library’s new building

Thousands of rings, bracelets, necklaces and broaches, hundreds of toy elves, Barbies and tiaras sit in boxes in the home of James Hoffman, president of the Friends of East Moline Library.
The collections had resided until recently in Jacksonville, Fla., with Hoffman's sister, Rebecca, who passed away from cancer. She’d collected interesting items for decades, perusing yard sales, auctions, estate sales, in-store and online deals, and amassing tens of thousands of objects.
Having inherited the lot, James thought he could do more than pawn off the inundating items or throw them away.
The East Moline Pubic Library campaign to fund and build a new public library is drawing to a close, with the current library expected to close Dec. 23 to make the transition to the new building in 2022.
To add a cushion for building expenses, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, more than 1,500 costume rings will be on display at the East Moline Public Library -- children’s rings, cocktail rings, vintage rings, wedding rings, and even some designer Heidi Daus rings.
Rebecca grew up in East Moline before moving away in the 1980s. She bounced around to different states, but the two siblings remained close: James regularly visited, and for decades the two would vacation in Las Vegas each year.
So following Rebecca's passing, James, vice president of Friends of East Moline Public Library and library board president, asked the board if the fund to build a new library could benefit from selling some of the jewelry he inherited.
“She had 50,000 pieces of jewelry,” Hoffman said. “We brought them all back here, and I thought, ‘What am I going to do with 50,000 pieces of jewelry?’ I turned to the board and said do you think we could sell some of this?”
Rings are priced between $1 and $25, according to a news release, and 100% of proceeds will go toward the East Moline Public Library building fund.
Hoffman said he and the board wanted to gauge interest in more sales with Saturday’s event. He pulled roughly 1,500 rings from his sister’s collection, and picked rings worth no more than about $25.
Members of the library’s benefactor board doing the sales will be wearing other jewelry from her collection, Hoffman said, like tiaras, necklaces, broaches, and bracelets. He’ll have sign-up sheets for people attending to express interest in a second sale to be at the new library building.
“She has 5,000 necklaces and broaches, 5,000 bracelets, so we’re testing to see if there's any interest,” Hoffman said.
He already sold several gold and silver to local pawn shops, and said he donated all of the money — roughly $20,000 — to the library fund from the sales.
Hoffman recently finished his own project organizing his collection of records. The walls of his “record room” are lined floor to ceiling with vinyl records. Now, the floor, recently rescued from piles of records, is home to boxes of his sister’s collectibles, which he said he’d be grateful to clear out and put any dollars to good use.
“I don’t need any of the money, so I thought this will be a good cause, and this way I can get rid of some of this crap,” he said.
Hoffman said the library plans to dedicate a room of the new library building in memory of Rebecca.
An estate sale is certainly a unique undertaking for the East Moline Public Library, said the library’s assistant director, Tami Cox.
“We’ve done BINGO nights, we’ve done taco dinners, trivias, the normal stuff, but we’ve never had any kind of a jewelry sale,” Cox said. “We’ve even had phone calls from people out of town — someone from Cedar Rapids called about the ring sale. No one has any idea what to expect.”
Cox said since the new public library is almost entirely funded, the proceeds from the ring sale will cushion any additional expenses for the new building as well as pay down a mortgage.