East Moline library fund gets boost from Deere Foundation

The East Moline Public Library announced the John Deere Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to support the library’s capital campaign to create a 21st century Library.

TBK Bank donated its 12,000-plus-square-foot facility in downtown East Moline to become the new East Moline Public Library.

The library hosts over 100,000 patrons per year, and the new space is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%. With this donation, the library is 82% toward completing its $7.1 million goal. To date, over $5.8 million has been raised.

This new lbrary will bridge the digital divide through inclusive technologies available to all patrons, and foster relationships that will help the community grow, officials said.

Laura Long, director of East Moline Public Library, said, “We are thrilled to be able to count on the John Deere Foundation and John Deere employees as strong supporters in creating a new home for a library that is worthy of East Moline.”

Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation, said, “The East Moline Public Library is an invaluable asset to the East Moline community. The new library will provide greater access to books and online resources that will inspire education. It will also create stronger connections to community partners and services that will enrich lives.”

