East Moline looking to upgrade its audio and video system to make meetings more accessible for remote viewers

East Moline is upgrading its audio/visual equipment to better offer virtual access for aldermen and meeting participants.

At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, city governments across the country began meeting virtually via video or conference call to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The option to video call has stuck around, codified by Illinois into open meetings law to allow members of a public body to attend meetings remotely by phone or video in certain circumstances as long as a quorum is physically there. Local governments started or continued streaming videos to the public, too, to make it easier for people at home to participate.

Looking to save costs at the pandemic’s start, East Moline set aside a plan to upgrade its audio and visual capabilities in 2020.

Finance Director Annaka Whiting said in early 2020 when meetings went online, an all-virtual set-up worked well because each council member and participant had their own computers, but the mixed virtual/in-person meetings from the council chambers more recently proved to be a challenge with the city’s existing equipment.

Whiting said if the meeting has a remote participant, such as an alderman or a presentation from an out-of-town firm, any time someone in the chamber starts talking, Zoom participants hear a loud static noise that drowns out everything else.

“I have to run downstairs and I have a Bluetooth speaker and I call the aldermen on my cellphone,” Whiting said.

The East Moline City Council approved advancing $13,805 of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds for the city to purchase an auto-rotating ceiling-mounted camera for video conferencing, a touch-pad control panel with a remote, and echo cancellation to eliminate mic feedback, according to the proposal.

Whiting said city staff hadn’t yet spoken about the option to live stream or upload council videos for public viewing, but that it would be much more of a possibility with the new equipment.

“That (live streaming the meetings) hadn't yet been discussed. And that's not to say we can't discuss it in the future,” Whiting said. “We don't have anything to upload right now so it would be probably harder for whoever heard it. But hopefully after we do a couple meetings with the new system, we'd have a better idea of how much that would help somebody, you know, how can we get that out there? So, it's an opportunity.”

East Moline is one of just a handful of governmental entities in the Quad-Cities serving populations greater than 4,000 that don’t offer a live stream video option to the public, which makes it easier for tax-payers to tune into meetings from home or watch it afterward.

Neither does Rock Island County or Eldridge, though the city’s new mayor has said he plans to make live-streaming council meetings a priority.

The cities of Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Davenport, and Scott County stream videos online and make their video recordings available post-meeting. Silvis and LeClaire conduct live Zoom meetings that residents can tune in to, and Silvis uploads its audio recordings to Sound Cloud.

According to Illinois Open Meetings law, local governments aren’t required to live stream or post audio or video recordings online, though governments do have to keep an audio or video recording of open and closed meetings for documentation. Written minutes summarizing meetings must be posted online.

Under a disaster declaration, like the one Gov. JB Pritzker issued at the start of the pandemic, the law would allow public meetings to be held entirely virtually. That provision expired over the summer, and now a quorum must be physically present at local government meetings, though other members can participate by video or audio in cases of a member’s illness or disability, because of job duties or city business, or another emergency.

Ravine access for easier sewer improvements

East Moline is moving ahead with a major project to add access to ravines in the city, where maintenance crews access storm sewer pipes. The City Council unanimously approved advancing $2.13 million on Monday to go toward building a block matting access to the ravines that maintenance trucks could drive on, which city officials say would also help control erosion. Vegetation could grow between the blocks, which city staff say would make it more visually appealing to neighboring properties.

The city will do two ravines to begin: one in a ravine just north of Black Hawk College and another with borders of 25th Ave, 27th Ave Ct just off 7th St., and 28th Ave.

By the end of the multi-year project, the city plans to complete projects on seven ravines.

