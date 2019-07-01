WHAT WE KNOW: An ordinance allowing retail sales of liquor at a private club to their members and guests, an ordinance to allow sale of liquor at Murphy Park at The Bend and an ordinance restricting commercial vehicle parking in resident districts, were sent from the June 17 committee of the whole for final approval at Monday’s meeting.
WHAT HAPPENED: All three ordinances were unanimously approved.
WHAT’S NEXT: Monday’s committee of the whole sent for approval at the July 15 regular council meeting a request from the public works department to purchase a large dump truck with a snow plow from Monroe Truck Equipment at a cost of $128,227.12 and a seal coat program for streets largely in the 8th Avenue and Morton Drive area from 19th to 27th streets. Final cost has not been determined as committee of the whole approval was necessary in order to let bids. Final cost will be brought to the July 15 meeting.
Police Chief John Reynolds informed the council that its Junior Police Academy is slated for July 15-19 and is open to children ages 11-16. Interested parties can contact the police department at 309-752-1555.
Fire Chief Robert DeFrance announced that his department is taking applications. More information and an application are available at the department’s website or 752-1503.