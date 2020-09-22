East Moline loses bid for $25 million BUILD grant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Moline learned officially Friday that it was not one of two Illinois areas selected for the BUILD grant.

The BUILD Grant stands for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development. It is a federal Department of Transportation grant in which two are given out to each state each year.

This year a multi-modal shipping site on the Illinois side near St. Louis, Mo. won along with a highway improvement project serving a large development area from Will County in the Greater Chicago area.

Last year, in Illinois, one grant each went to Chicago and Bloomington-Normal projects.

East Moline director of Engineering Tim Kammler said the city will continue to pursue other grants for the project and will submit for a BUILD grant again next year with the same streetscape project. The goal of the project was to tie all of downtown East Moline together including The Bend, The Rust Belt, downtown East Moline proper and The Quarter with better pedestrian walking/bike-riding/bus areas and community gathering spaces, the latter especially in the Greater downtown East Moline area for restaurants.

“To expect that we would get a grant of this magnitude on our first try is probably a little too high of an expectation,” Kammler said. “But i was disappointed nonetheless.”