An East Moline man has been arrested on an allegation he committed sexual abuse in 2020 while working at a Genesis Health System facility in Davenport.

Scott County authorities charged Darrques B. Rhoden, 39, with a count of third-degree sexual abuse, according to court records. They allege Rhoden committed a sex act with an unwilling person on July 31, 2020, at Genesis’ western campus, 1351 W. Central Park Ave.

While court records state he was working at Genesis when the act occurred, they did not specify his role at the hospital, or whether the victim was an employee, a patient, a visitor or present at the facility for some other reason.

Genesis said it cannot comment on former or current employee matters.

The Davenport Police Department had not yet responded to a request for more details as of early Tuesday afternoon.

District Court Judge Joel W. Barrows approved a warrant for Rhoden’s arrest on April 5, court records state.

The court records did not include details on when the warrant was served, but the Scott County Jail website showed Rhoden was booked Tuesday morning.

Rhoden was free on a $10,000, cash-only bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail website.

Rhoden also made his first appearance Tuesday, court records state. His next has been scheduled for May 12.