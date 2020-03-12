East Moline may add Chicago carpenters training center

The city of East Moline is on the verge of securing a major business and adding a large building with it that could bring the city significant tax revenue for years to come.

The city council’s committee of the whole learned of the business at its last board meeting and the city council is expected to pass an ordinance allowing it a tax break Monday night.

The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters plans to build a 55,000 square foot training center with an 8,000-10,000 square foot administrative office facility adjoining the training facility that the carpenters union will be occupying at Fourth Avenue and Illinois 5 in East Moline. An old farm house currently sits on the property that is near where the former Quad City Downs is.

“This was a real competitive process,” East Moline city administrator Doug Maxeiner said. “We have been negotiating this deal for several months.

“What we are proposing is a tax abatement deal where after this project is constructed and gets on the tax rolls, then it significantly boosts property taxes from that property.

“We are proposing rebating or abating half of the yield back to the developer to help them alleviate some of the costs to locate there.