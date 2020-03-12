East Moline may add Chicago carpenters training center

The city of East Moline is on the verge of securing a major business and adding a large building with it that could bring the city significant tax revenue for years to come.
The city council’s committee of the whole learned of the business at its last board meeting and the city council is expected to pass an ordinance allowing it a tax break Monday night.
The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters plans to build a 55,000 square foot training center with an 8,000-10,000 square foot administrative office facility adjoining the training facility that the carpenters union will be occupying at Fourth Avenue and Illinois 5 in East Moline. An old farm house currently sits on the property that is near where the former Quad City Downs is.
“This was a real competitive process,” East Moline city administrator Doug Maxeiner said. “We have been negotiating this deal for several months.
“What we are proposing is a tax abatement deal where after this project is constructed and gets on the tax rolls, then it significantly boosts property taxes from that property.
“We are proposing rebating or abating half of the yield back to the developer to help them alleviate some of the costs to locate there.
“This was a real competitive process," Maxeiner added. "There were some locations across the river that they were considering. We really wanted them to be in East Moline. But they needed help to get the site ready for that development.”
You have free articles remaining.
Maxeiner stressed the deal includes four other partners.
East Moline is partnering with United Township High School District 30, Silvis (Elementary) School District 34, Black Hawk College and Rock Island County, Maxeiner said, to come up with a 50 percent tax abatement agreement for a period of 12 years.
Those entities still have to take the proposal to their respective boards for formal approval.
“The administration (of the other entities) has agreed to take it forward for approval at the board level,” Maxeiner said. “But the boards have not considered that yet.”
The East Moline City Council is expected to take care of its responsibility regarding approval Monday night.
“The only reason we are trying to get this through is the carpenters union has a contract on the property that they have some timelines that they need to meet,” Maxeiner said. “We just need to give them some direction on where this is heading.”
That should come Monday.
“We will have an ordinance on the agenda for this coming Monday,” Maxeiner said. “We are going to be looking for consideration and approval of that on Monday night.”