East Moline mayor appoints Ramsey as police chief

EAST MOLINE — Lt. Jeff Ramsey, who began his tenure with the East Moline Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer and has been the detective commander of the investigation division since 2017, was appointed police chief by East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Ramsey is expected to be sworn in next week.

Ramsey replaces former chief John Reynolds, who announced in November that he was retiring to become training coordinator for the Mobile Team Training Unit No. 4, in East Moline. Reynolds began that position Dec. 9.

Ramsey, a 2000 graduate of St. Ambrose University, is attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, from which he will graduate Friday.

Freeman cited his experience in making the appointment, which was confirmed unanimously by the city council.

"Over the years, he's been throughout a lot of different departments," Freeman said after the meeting. "And it showed he had a lot of management skills and works well with other departments in the area

"We had two good candidates, and came down to a decision I had to make."