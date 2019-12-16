East Moline mayor appoints Ramsey as police chief

EAST MOLINE — Lt. Jeff Ramsey, who began his tenure with the East Moline Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer and has been the detective commander of the investigation division since 2017, was appointed police chief by East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Ramsey is expected to be sworn in next week.
Ramsey replaces former chief John Reynolds, who announced in November that he was retiring to become training coordinator for the Mobile Team Training Unit No. 4, in East Moline. Reynolds began that position Dec. 9.
Ramsey, a 2000 graduate of St. Ambrose University, is attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, from which he will graduate Friday.
Freeman cited his experience in making the appointment, which was confirmed unanimously by the city council.
"Over the years, he's been throughout a lot of different departments," Freeman said after the meeting. "And it showed he had a lot of management skills and works well with other departments in the area
"We had two good candidates, and came down to a decision I had to make."
Ramsey was promoted to sergeant in 2008, and was the special operations supervisor from 2014 to 2017.
He also was the second-shift patrol commander in 2017 and 2018.
In his 20th year with the department, Ramsey has been in charge of two investigators, two school resource officers and two agents (one GTF, Gang Task Force) and one (MEG, Metropolitan Enforcement Group), in his current position. As detective commander, he also was responsible for reviewing daily police reports and assigning cases for investigation. He also worked daily with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office for prosecution of criminal cases.
Ramsey was one of two internal candidates. The mayor said early on when Reynolds announced he was officially retiring that he would appoint from within the department.
The city council approved the hiring of a new officer at its meeting Dec.2 due to the expected ripple effect of promoting from within.
On Monday, the council also passed several resolutions, including one authorizing approval of the disposal of surplus property by online bid or by scrapping the property.