East Moline mayor fine after testing positive July 10 for COVID-19
East Moline mayor fine after testing positive July 10 for COVID-19

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman 

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman confirmed Saturday night he did test positive for COVID-19 on July 10 and had mild symptoms but was released July 24 by the Rock Island County Health Department and his family physician. Freeman said he has returned to normal duties. 

“I did a random test on the tenth of July, me and my family,” Freeman said. “And it came back positive with minor symptoms. My family’s came back negative and the rest of the people I was around.

“I was released by the Rock Island County Health Department and my regular family physician on the 24th (of July), over a week ago, and I have been operating ever since.

“I’ve been back doing my duties since the 24th after 14 days in isolation.”

Freeman has been mayor of East Moline for three and a half years. He said he worked in isolation from home the 14 days he was isolated.

“I’ve been fine for a long time,” Freeman concluded.

