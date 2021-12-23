East Moline Mayor: ‘I’ll honor their vote,’ won’t veto new forest preserve

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said he’ll uphold the city council’s 5-2 decision to allow the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District’s purchase of roughly 180 acres of land for a new forest preserve and conservation site.

At the city council’s Monday meeting, Freeman said he would consider vetoing the council’s vote, which would need five votes from the council to override.

“Council has spoken and I’ll honor their vote,” Freeman said when reached by phone Thursday.

The mayor signs ordinances and resolutions in order for them to take effect. Freeman said the final resolution hadn’t yet been filed by the Clerk’s Office, but that once it was, he would sign it.

“I went ahead and went with the council’s direction,” Freeman said. “They wanted to proceed, and that’s fine. So, I won’t be doing a veto.”

Officials with the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, which manages six parks for preserving wildlife and plants for the public in Rock Island County, according to its bylaws, asked the city council for permission to purchase roughly 180 acres near the I-80, I-88 interchange along Illinois 5.