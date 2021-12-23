East Moline Mayor: ‘I’ll honor their vote,’ won’t veto new forest preserve

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said he’ll uphold the city council’s 5-2 decision to allow the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District’s purchase of roughly 180 acres of land for a new forest preserve and conservation site.
At the city council’s Monday meeting, Freeman said he would consider vetoing the council’s vote, which would need five votes from the council to override.
“Council has spoken and I’ll honor their vote,” Freeman said when reached by phone Thursday.
The mayor signs ordinances and resolutions in order for them to take effect. Freeman said the final resolution hadn’t yet been filed by the Clerk’s Office, but that once it was, he would sign it.
“I went ahead and went with the council’s direction,” Freeman said. “They wanted to proceed, and that’s fine. So, I won’t be doing a veto.”
Officials with the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, which manages six parks for preserving wildlife and plants for the public in Rock Island County, according to its bylaws, asked the city council for permission to purchase roughly 180 acres near the I-80, I-88 interchange along Illinois 5.
Advocates say turning the undeveloped land into a forest preserve would conserve necessary habitat for species spotted in the area including the Rusted Patch Bumblebee as well as bring new off-road trail systems to the Quad-Cities in land that has sat vacant for decades.
Allowing the sale to go through will take the land off of the city’s tax rolls. The city had annexed the land years ago hoping it would develop and bring more property taxes to the city. Freeman has said previously that with recent tight budgets and undevelopable land across the interstate, he didn’t want to permanently forego a chance at developing it.
The two major land owners of the 180 acres have owned the property since the mid-to-late 2000s, and a real estate representative for the two says there’s little potential for development because of its challenging terrain and needed city connectivity infrastructure.
Purchasing the land and setting up the preserve has an overall budget of about $1.7 million, said Jeff Craver, director of the forest preserve district. The district won a $1,033,200 Clean Energy Foundation Grant for acquisition and closing costs and was awarded another $10,000 grant for immediate restoration efforts.
What is not covered by the grants, Craver said the district will use an endowment, apply for more local, state and federal grants, and use its own funds to cover the costs, which also includes some in-kind volunteer hours, he said.
Kai Swanson, president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, told council members on Monday that this was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to create a forest preserve. The commission, which governs the forest preserve district, voted unanimously for the district’s staff to proceed with the deal contingent on East Moline’s approval.
“Why has the land sat vacant for so long? Because developers haven’t been able to make the math work,” Swanson said. “Mathematics won’t change in the coming decade, at least not without heavy, heavy subsidies from the city. And something else that won’t change is the urgency of protecting our dwindling natural resources. What will change is that the million-dollar grant from the Clean Energy Foundation will no longer be there to make this project feasible.”