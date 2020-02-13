East Moline mayor salutes direction

The setting said as much as any of the three speakers ever could Thursday at The Bend Event Center.

It's not that the three East Moline officials did a bad job speaking about the state of the city in a talk to the East Moline-Silvis Rotary Club and guests. It’s just that nothing says more about where East Moline has been, is and will be in the future than The Bend does.

Even on one of the coldest days of the year, the view from the parking lot spoke volumes with the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels immediately to the south on the river, a 72-unit market-rate apartment complex going up to the southwest, and a new and large auction house going up to the east.

The speakers were East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman; Tim Knanishu, executive director of the Revitalize and Develop East Moline (REDEEM) group; and Doug Maxeiner, city administrator.

“Most of the buzz in the community and the Quad-Cities as a whole is centered on The Bend and Rust Belt (the nearby music venue),” Freeman said at the outset of his remarks. “Yes, they are critical developments and are starting to pay dividends for the city.”