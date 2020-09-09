East Moline moving forward on several fronts

East Moline’s City Council met Tuesday and had six 7-0 votes, passing one ordinance and five resolutions.
Among them, the council agreed to let Metronet have a non-exclusive franchise agreement.
“It allows them to come in and sell their (TV, wi-fi, phone) services on a subscription basis,” said Doug Maxeiner, city administrator for East Moline. “It allows them to install their fiber backbone throughout the community.”
Like the ordinance, the five resolutions had been discussed two weeks earlier in the committee of the whole proceedings, so again all passed with little fanfare.
They included:
- The hiring of two replacement police officers of three positions available. “We are expecting another retirement by the end of the year,” Maxeiner said. Both positions have starting pay of $51,326. “At the present time, we are just going to replace two of those because of some budget concerns. We are keeping those two vacant positions on the books but not filling them at the current time.”
- Approved the purchase of two police replacement vehicles from Kunes Ford, at a cost of $68,224.48.
- Adding where needed state and federal mandates to the employee handbook that were not addressed in the previous handbook. “It gets us caught up with state and federal regulations,” Maxeiner said. Items such as drug and alcohol policy regarding things like drug testing, plus family medical and military leave. Maxeiner called it a “lump-sum catch-up.”
- Approved the master plan for the Greater Downtown Streetscape project.
- Approved the 2020 pavement patching project. “That just takes some of the pavement failures throughout the community and tries to repair those so that we can save and extend the life of the street,” Maxeiner said. “In my opinion, it is money well spent, trying to extend the life of those streets rather than trying to go in and reconstruct them. There’s less costs to do that.”
The city council also learned that the city's wastewater treatment plant has been nominated for the "Best Operated Wastewater Treatment Works" award. It was nominated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's Division of Water Pollution Control, Field Operations Section. Only five facilities from cities of similar size get nominated in Group 1 for the award presented by the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators.
