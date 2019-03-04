WHAT WE KNOW: On Monday, the East Moline City Council gave final approval amending the city code to provide for an overall amusement tax and setting a curfew for automobile races within the city.
WHAT HAPPENED: The council also approved resolutions authorizing the purchase of a new truck for the maintenance department from Reynolds Ford at a cost of $23,306.48, a resolution dissolving the agreement with Moline regarding emergency services which is no longer necessary due to the new QComm911 services, and a resolution to engage Data Center to handle utility billing for the city.
WHAT’S NEXT: The council approved sending to the March 18 regular council meeting resolutions to purchase a 2019 Ford F-150, 4x4 police responder from Reynolds Ford; the vehicle, special equipment and graphics will cost $45,936.49. Also approved for the next regular council meeting was the purchase of a Ford F-150 4x4 truck for the engineering department from Reynolds Ford at a cost of $$32,838.68 and replacement fencing for Jacobs Park.
Chris Hicks