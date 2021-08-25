 Skip to main content
East Moline opens applications for utility assistance
East Moline opens applications for utility assistance

East Moline City Hall

East Moline City Hall and police station

 John Schultz

The City of East Moline opened applications this week for assistance with utility payments for residents who are in jeopardy of having water turned off because of non-payment. 

The city approved the funds last month to create a utility assistance grant program and a furnace replacement program using federal grant dollars. The city earmarked $25,000 for utility assistance.

According to city council documents, the city has seen an "influx" in nonpayment for utility bills because of the pandemic. 

Owners or renters qualify for the funds, which will be available on a first-come-first-served basis until the money runs out. 

To qualify, applicants must meet Housing and Urban Development income-limit guidelines, which is 80% of HUD Area Median Income. To apply, residents can fill out an application on the city's website. People applying must include a most recent tax return for anyone older than 18 or a State of Illinois Family Medical Card. 

The program does have some limits. A single applicant or utility address can't receive more than $1,000 and assistance is capped at three consecutive months. 

Using the same federal grant dollars, from the Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Programs, the city council approved $50,000 to redo sidewalks to be ADA compliant and another $50,000 for a furnace-replacement program. The city had $259,000 total available under the grant program.

East Moline Finance Director Annaka Whiting said the furnace-replacement program will be implemented in October. 

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

